Editorial: A Curious Turn Of Phrase About The Pandemic

IN acknowledging the spike in COVID-19 cases recently, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday chose some curious wording.

He told reporters: “We’re in two pandemics. The vaccinated individuals are now out of the pandemic. The pandemic is finished for the vaccinated individuals. The unvaccinated individuals are still in the pandemic and, therefore, it’s essential for us to be aggressive, of which we’re doing.”

Now, first, his maths seems to be off. That’s still one pandemic, you’re simply in it or you’re not. But more to the point, that’s nonsense.

If you are vaccinated, you can still catch COVID-19. The effects are likely to be reduced, and evidence suggests you are less likely to spread the virus, but you can still catch it. You aren’t out of the pandemic just because you’ve had your jab, and you won’t be until a good many more people have had it too.

You need only look over to England, where the double-jabbed Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, tested positive two days ago for COVID-19, leading to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to have to self-isolate as he had been in contact.

On the other hand, there appears to be some interesting lateral thinking going on. Dr Minnis said that some residents in Bimini were being transported to the US aboard the Baleria vessel to receive vaccinations there at the expense of the Bahamian government. Discussions are underway with other cruise lines to see whether it is possible to move thousands of Bahamians to Florida to get vaccinations.

This is a creative idea – although the thought of thousands of unvaccinated Bahamians on board a cruise ship heading for Florida to be vaccinated is one that would need careful organisation to avoid the virus running rampant during the journey, or to create a public relations disaster if Florida decided to close its doors to us. If nothing else, it does show the difficulty of simply obtaining the vaccine itself, and it would be far more sensible to bring the jabs to the arms rather than the arms to the jabs if possible.

The two aspects of managing the pandemic are clearly on Dr Minnis’ mind, though, as he says any decisions on reintroducing tougher restrictions would be “to ensure that there are no additional deaths and to ensure that our economy continues to roar as it is today”.

In other words, to try not to kill our people and also to try not to kill our economy. Both needs are under consideration.

These are weighty matters to decide – and it doesn’t serve Dr Minnis well to make flippant off-the-cuff remarks about two pandemics. Perhaps all the focus on the prospects of the next election being called are on his mind, and the political sparring with his rivals that goes with that, but the first and last priority right now has to remain defeating COVID in The Bahamas.

None of us is free from this pandemic yet – but for those who are unvaccinated, your risks are higher, and that is clearly seen by the difference in numbers in hospital between those who have received the jab and those who have not. The latter far outnumber the former. If you want to improve your chances, book your jab as soon as more supplies become available. And don’t listen to any suggestions that the pandemic is over.

Daylight robbery

Many of you will have seen a video circulating yesterday of a man being robbed while making a bank deposit in Harbour Bay yesterday.

An attacker knocked his victim to the ground, before grabbing a deposit bag and fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Curiously, as the attacker makes his escape, the security guard seems to be running into the bank.

For those who use the bank regularly, they will have become used to the long queues outside because of COVID regulations, and the security guards doubling up as temperature checkers and sanitiser dispensers. That’s not unusual for this particular bank, the same applies for many others.

While there are few attacks so brazen as this one, in full sight of everyone and with the security guards close by, we hope lessons can be learned from it by banks to find ways to ensure customer safety from both COVID and criminals such as this. It also perhaps shows the desperation of some criminals. But we hope Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters is right when he vows: “They’re going to be caught. It’s simply a matter of time.”