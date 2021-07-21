Policy Reforms Need For $200m Idb Guarantee

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas must implement several policy reforms to develop its “blue economy” in return for obtaining a $200m guarantee that will underwrite the government’s planned $700m foreign currency bond.

The terms are detailed in an Inter-American Development (IDB) document, which reveals that the multilateral lender will provide the guarantee “upon compliance with a set of policy reforms” that promote sustainable investment in The Bahamas’ marine industries and “strengthen the legal and institutional framework” for promoting an ocean-based economy.

Describing the arrangement as a “policy-based guarantee”, the IDB said that once these policy reforms are enacted it “will cover credit risk by partially guaranteeing the issuance of an international sovereign bond by The Bahamas, which is expected to be issued in reliance of private placement rules”.

It added: “The amount of the guarantee will be up to $200m from the ordinary capital resources of the bank. The beneficiary of the guarantee will be a trustee, as representative of the bondholders.

“The guarantee will be triggered in case of failure of the issuer to make a debt service payment. This guarantee structure is expected to mobilise additional resources from international investors and reduce financing costs for the government, improving its debt profile.”

The government has made no secret of its desire to obtain a $200m guarantee for its $700m sovereign foreign currency bond issue, which it is hoping to place by late September/early October this year provided market conditions - interest rate coupon, yield and tenor etc - are favourable. However, the IDB’s terms for providing the guarantee have not been disclosed until now.

The multilateral lender, meanwhile, said The Bahamas’ geography and climate creates “unique possibilities” for it to develop the so-called Blue Economy in the waters of its 260,000 square mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which is comprised of just five percent land.

Adding that proper management and protection were key to achieving this goal, the IDB added: “The economic contribution of the Blue Economy to The Bahamas has been estimated in 21.5 percent of GDP, and up to 50 percent including the indirect impacts.

“With 95 percent of the country’s territory located in the marine habitat, and around 70 percent of the country’s population living on the coast, marine resources have the potential to become an important source of economic production.”

Suggesting that aquaculture and ocean-related biotechnology have not been properly exploited, the IDB said: “The Bahamas, as an archipelago with hundreds of Islands, has limitations in its logistic infrastructure, imposing high costs for business transactions and limiting integration of the Family Islands with the rest of the economy.

“Many of the activities related to the Blue Economy are carried out by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) that are hindered by high operation costs, partially due to the cost of transport between islands, the extra time and costs required to obtain permits and the lack of digital services.

“High transportation costs within islands, irregular schedules, costly financial transactions and the cost and timing of business procedures from remote locations impose an additional burden to the business environment as maritime transportation is more expensive than land transportation,” the report continued.

“Also, Blue Economy activities such as getting an on-line fishing permit, a cruising permit or to register a private or commercial boat require lengthy and cumbersome processing time when done manually. In addition, is not profitable for commercial banks to have ATMs or physical branches on remote islands, and extreme weather events increase the cost of rebuilding that infrastructure, generating a lack of access to financial services. Many of these limitations are currently being solved by the implementation of an aggressive digitisation strategy that will allow to carry out these processes remotely.”