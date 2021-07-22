Bpl Union Seeks To Raise Deal Pressure

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The union representing Bahamas Power & Light’s (BPL) line staff yesterday sought to increase pressure for a new industrial deal it argues is critical to combat the rising cost of living.

Kyle Wilson, the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union’s (BEWU) president, engaged in more sabre rattling as he warned the government and its state-owned energy monopoly not to “play any games”. He added that the union is ready to put “boots on the ground” if the impasse over a new industrial agreement is not resolved swiftly, adding that executives will “face the wrath” of the BEWU.

Addressing a press conference, he added that BPL management had corrected only some of the issues raised previously when the union gave them 14 days to resolve all outstanding matters at end-June.

Mr Wilson acknowledged that BPL had addressed issues such as the several employees who had been hired in an “acting” capacity but not given substantive posts, as well as the increments for several union members.

However, the BEWU leader said insufficient progress was being made in negotiating an industrial agreement to replace the previous contract that expired in 2018 - with speculation about an imminent general election increasing the pressure to get it done.

“For over the past three months we’ve had a revised proposal given to the company, and up to Tuesday we would have had about three-plus meetings,” Mr Wilson said. “Every time there is an issue or veto, they are refusing to give us information, refusing to turn over information and we cannot get anywhere with concern to this contract.”

Flanked by other union representatives from the Bahamas General Workers Union (BGWU), Mr Wilson vowed that he is “not going to be played with” and will not allow BPL management to “run the clock out” while the government prorogues the House of Assembly to leave BPL workers “holding the bag”.

He added: “I’m saying ‘be a man of your word’. I have received a call from the deputy prime minister and the prime minister, saying they’re going to resolve the issues, and we feel like someone’s playing a game with us. That’s how we feel.”

Asked about the outstanding issues, Mr Wilson said: “It’s been up since 2018, and not only that; the cost of living is skyrocketing in The Bahamas. We’re hearing food stores claiming that they’re going to go up on their percentages and margins, but what about me?

“My salary isn’t going up.... So we have to renegotiate these things every so often because the cost of living is skyrocketing.”

Dr Donovan Moxey, BPL’s chairman, told Tribune Business in response to the union’s assertions: “We’re working together, the executives and the union, to reach an amicable agreement that is beneficial and sustainable.”

Levar Miller, BGWU treasurer, said his members at the Bahamas Agricultural Industrial Corporation (BAIC) were facing similar issues. He added: “From 2018, the BAIC has been without an industrial agreement.

“It seems to be the case wherever we look through the public service, this government has stalled and frustrated the union and workers in this country. We are fed up. We are tired.

“We tried as best as possible to work behind the scenes without having to come to the media to present our case, because we believe in the goodwill policy of the union. But it seems as if the government is rejecting us, at every side.”

Mr Miller said it seemed to be a “policy of the government” to stonewall union efforts.

“So what we are saying now is, at this point in time, where it seems as if the government is now looking to have their contract renewed, we are going to tell our members that it is not in the best interest for you to go into another five years with this government acting the same way. And that’s what this is all about here,” Mr Miller said.