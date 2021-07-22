Editorial: Cases Rising And Workers Overwhelmed - What Next?

THE surge in COVID-19 cases is hitting our health services hard.
Nurses who were already struggling with working conditions they call “poor” are finding themselves overwhelmed as the number of cases keeps going up, and up, and up.
Princess Margaret Hospital has taken action by suspending elective surgeries and only dealing with emergency cases for now in response to the surge.
Nursing union chief Amancha Williams said they are seeing both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients being treated – in response to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ suggestion that the pandemic was over for the vaccinated.
However, Princess Margaret Hospital says that the “overwhelming majority” of patients being admitted are unvaccinated.
The vaccine plays a crucial part in how we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If we look at it objectively, our health services are being overwhelmed by the surge in cases – and the vast majority of those are people who haven’t had the jab. How, then, do we convince people to take the vaccine?
Infectious disease expert Dr Nikkiah Forbes pointed out where we need to get to. She said: “Our aim is to get to herd immunity, which is upward of 80 percent of the population. So, we do need to strategise and make that a priority.”
So how do we get there if people won’t willingly go and get the vaccine?
Part of the issue is supply, and we’re glad to see nearly another 3,500 doses arrive yesterday of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. That will keep things ticking over.
But after that, what? If we have enough vaccine in the country for every man, woman and child, what do we do if people simply decide not to take the vaccine?
That’s the next step we need to hear about from government. What will be the carrot to encourage people? What will be the stick to urge them along?
Businesses too will have questions about how to operate if staff members refuse to get the vaccination. Does the business need to continue bearing the cost of ongoing tests for workers who could have had a jab for free instead? The law says workers can’t be required to pay for such tests – so will that lead to the vaccinated being hired and the unvaccinated being fired?
There are some who are advised medically not to get the vaccine – and their rights shouldn’t be at risk, but nor should their health, and the best thing we can do to protect those people is to get vaccinated ourselves.
If we don’t reach herd immunity, we run the risk of the disease simply continuing to run out of control. We only need to look elsewhere to see the effects of that – India, for example, has about 400,000 official deaths from COVID-19, but is suspected to have four times as many. Are we willing to let a disease run wild that can cause so much death?
A news report yesterday featured a doctor in Alabama talking about how some patients as they were dying were begging for the vaccine, crying and saying they thought the virus was a hoax, to which she could only say: “I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”
There are suggestions that Dr Minnis is considering reintroducing some form of stricter measures to limit this new surge – but given the determination to get rid of the curfew and not to stifle the tourism resurgence, it’s hard to know what they will be.
The key, however, is convincing people to roll up their sleeves and get their vaccinations.
But if they don’t, do we accept the virus in our midst, simply shrug and say oh well, people didn’t want to do the one thing likeliest to save people’s lives, there’s nothing else we can do?
We can’t just hope all will be well – we have to ask what happens next.
Downtown derelicts
Is there an election in the air? Suddenly, Dr Minnis has decided there are too many derelict buildings in the city centre. He’s right. But then again, there were too many when the last PLP administration was voted into power, and there were too many when Dr Minnis first came into office. There were too many each year since, so why all of a sudden is there a drive in the dwindling days of this administration’s term to fix them up?
The best time to do that if he wanted was when the cruise ship docks were idle and the downtown shutters were closed. We could have taken a new broom to all of downtown and freshened it up. We didn’t. So why now?
Downtown does need a makeover – but it seems it’s been a long way down the priority list.
Comments
birdiestrachan 8 hours, 14 minutes ago
It would be interesting to know what happened to Samaritan Purse. They were very helpful in Grand Bahama. Why did they leave Nassau ??
birdiestrachan 8 hours, 9 minutes ago
Does the Government have sufficient vaccines? in the main time Mr: Fields talks about FLOUR. it makes no sense.it seems many have gone mad.
John 7 hours, 39 minutes ago
There are whispering talks about government having difficulties paying ordinary bills in this day and time. Is that the reason for the vaccine shortage and the possibility of an early election?
TalRussell 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
@ComradeTribuneEditorial, aren't you punchin' below your journalistic weight class with your soft punch response to Thee Mr. Minnis’ declarin' that the pandemic was finished, over and done with for the vaccinated PopoulacesOrdinaries, yes?
carltonr61 7 hours, 16 minutes ago
Minnis is praying for Stockholm syndrome and destructive chaos to set in. It will destroy our hotels, Bahamasair, and civility. B3 mandate by G7 build back better is at hand. But total destruction must come first.
TalRussell 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
How if held legally responsible worried should the 35 House-elected Reds, collectively be about the fingerpointing with the blood their respective constituents are deadin' from what is being seen as not doing more like the elected should not served their party's political interest over doing what is demanded of them to manage and respond to a strain of a serial murderous virus, yes?
proudloudandfnm 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
For the rest of world 99% of people hospitalised with covid are unvaccinated. Safe assumption the percentage is the same here. Although that is incredibly easy data to get, so why so vague? What are the actual numbers? Tell us.
carltonr61 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
According to our nurses and physicians who suspiciously the Fascist has refused to meet from the start of pandemic published today that both vaccinated and unvaccinated are hispitized. Get your head out that place. The science of Covid convenience profiteers and lunatics painted the world a sound picture that Covid mostly harms the aged and those with comorbidities. The CDC and WHO is questioning the medical science behind forced child vaccination against a disease that 99.99999% of them survive.
