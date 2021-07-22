Tributes To Saunders After Fatal Car Crash

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TRIBUTES have poured out on social media for Clay Saunders, former chairman of the Free National Movement Freetown constituency association, who died in a car accident earlier this week.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters, officers were alerted to an accident on John F Kennedy drive shortly after 11pm on Monday.

“Upon officers’ arrival, they met a small vehicle overturned on the northern verge of JFK. The vehicle was travelling eastward bound when it lost control and collided into the property that houses the canoe association on the lake,” he said.

“(The vehicle) overturned several times, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.”

EMS was called and took the victim to hospital. However, he later died.

Yesterday, police confirmed the victim was Clay Saunders. He was an employee at the Ministry of Tourism.

In a statement posted by the Free National Movement on Tuesday, Mr Saunders was described as an avid and devoted party supporter.

“Clay was an avid supporter and warrior of the FNM and was immensely helpful to me in Freetown during the 2017 general election,” the statement posted on Facebook noted.

“Clay was an exceptional campaigner. He knew many of the residents of Freetown and could connect and talk with them with a charm that was difficult to replicate.

“His passing is a huge loss to both the Ministry of Tourism and the Freetown constituency but, more importantly, his passing is a huge loss to his wife, Stella and their two young sons.”

Family and friends also expressed their condolences on social media, saying they were saddened to hear of the tragedy.

“We grew up together,” one person wrote. “We were in the same class throughout high school. We both grew up in the FNM together. I remember when the travel visa first came out, it didn’t go without its challenges. He took care of me immediately. I’ve also given all of my friends and associates his number for assistance. All said to me how he dealt with them expeditiously. He’s always been that way. A really cool and decent guy.”