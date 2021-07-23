Updated: New Covid-19 Restrictions Announced

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the country has sparked a reimplementation of harsher restrictions in New Providence and Grand Bahama along with North and Central Eleuthera, Health Minister Reward Wells announced Friday.
The restrictions include tighter curfew hours, social limitations and travel guidelines.
The tightened restrictions came as the country recorded 110 additional cases and one more virus-related death on Thursday.
Additionally, on Wednesday, officials said there were five deaths, which took place on July 18, 19, and 20. Three of the deaths were New Providence residents, one was from Bimini and the other was from Exuma.
These latest fatalities mean 280 people have now died from the virus.
Meanwhile, the country has 13,957 cases overall – 1,351 of which are still active.
Ninety-two people are in hospital sick with the virus as of July 22.
During a Ministry of Health press conference Friday, Mr Wells lamented the uptick in both virus-related cases, hospitalisations and deaths as "concerning", saying the influx of infections has placed a great strain on the nation’s healthcare system.
Noting that COVID-19 preventative measures are meant to protect and not harm us, Mr Wells announced the reimposition of a number of former restrictions, which he said came based on the recommendations of health officials.
Beginning Monday at 5am, Mr Wells said the curfew on New Providence, Grand Bahama, North and South Eleuthera – including Harbour Island – will go back to 10pm to 5am.
Individuals travelling from those islands are also required to undergo a RT-PCR test. However, the rule will not apply to fully vaccinated people.
On New Providence and Grand Bahama, church services will be limited to one hour and only allowed at 33 percent capacity.
Funeral or cremation services are not allowed but graveside services will be permitted with a maximum of 30 people. This excludes the officiant and funeral workers at those services. No funeral repasts are permitted, however.
Weddings are allowed indoors and outdoors, but not exceeding 30 people.
Mr Wells added: “As regards to restaurants, dining is restricted to outdoor and takeaways services, and it is encouraged that there be no loitering of groups outside restaurants or at fish fries. These restrictions, however, do not apply to hotel properties.”
“No spas will be opened. This includes massages, waxing, threading and facials. For all islands of The Bahamas, private gatherings will be restricted to five persons provided that the individuals are vaccinated.”
Mr Wells also announced limitations for campaigning activities, saying all team members must be fully vaccinated and are limited to groups of five.
“I know you have COVID fatigue,” Mr Wells told Bahamians. “You are tired of wearing a mask, not hugging a close family member or friend and staying home to prevent contracting the virus. However, we must remain disciplined. This global pandemic is not over as cases continue to rise globally and nationally.”
Mr Wells said proof that the pandemic is far from over can be seen in the rise of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalisations.
According to the health minister, hospital admissions in this third wave have been notably higher than what was seen in previous waves. He reiterated that most people in hospital have not been fully vaccinated against the virus.
He also renewed appeals for people to collect stored bodies at Princess Margaret Hospital’s morgue, saying the facility has reached beyond its capacity.
“The Rand Laboratory commonly referred to as ‘the morgue’ at PMH can house some 73 deceased persons,” Mr Wells said at Friday’s press conference. “However, today it holds 225 bodies. That is three times its capacity. Although two refrigerated containers are holding demised bodies outside the morgue, PMH no longer has space.”
“…The public is advised that if the deceased bodies are not claimed promptly, the Government reserves the right to take legal action to remove and intern the unclaimed bodies to provide space for those who have recently passed away,” he added.
Meanwhile, for her part, Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan called for a stricter adherence to public health measures and warned that giving recommendations for full COVID-19 lockdowns are not off the table.
“Certainly, we deliberate every week where we are and full lockdowns are always a consideration of recommendation if we believe that will be the way and the only way to get our hands around what we are in but there are also considerations around full lockdowns as it relates to where our country is,” Dr McMillan said. “But we monitor these things on a daily basis and we have ad hoc EOCs and should that be necessary we will make further recommendations if that means a lockdown, we will have to do it.”
However, it is not clear if the recent spike of cases will cause government officials to reconsider extending the emergency orders which are set to end August 13.
Asked if health officials recommend the government to extend it, Dr McMillan said: “Should the EOC be tasked with that consideration we will make an appropriate recommendation.”
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
Seriously? where are the restrictions for the 26000 tourist mingling with hotel staff taxi drivers and airport workers
SP 35 minutes ago
Lol....Bahamian lives have no value against the tourist dollar!!
carltonr61 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
People are letting strangers use their cell phones.
carltonr61 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
It was all in the plan long ago. We said so. Sorry for those vaccine maniacs.
carltonr61 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
But no data and science just their godly voice of salvation. They are killing us to save us.
carltonr61 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
To go back in church, Covid pass. To work, Covid pass. Vaccines failed around the world. Build back better G7 B3 is enforced. The world is suffering as if a world War struck global economy. All is going according to planned script. Just lay back and laugh.
carltonr61 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Prepare for the alien invasion that will vaccinate all school children.
professionalbahamian 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
Absolute Bull sh$Te
All to maintain power come August 13!
Virus only spreads after 10pm lol - someone makin a world of dough off this thing Suitable vaccines not available for all persons because of course the disgusting amounts of borrowed money shouldn’t go towards getting them here in bulk or on time. No reason to allow rapid antigen for travel because the darn dictators can’t imagine doing the same thing as our neighbours for Bahamians - that would be too sensible. No real science. Obvious priming of various parties to start ramping up the garbage. Fear mongering to allow over reactions and keep unchecked control until who knows when, hmm 2024!
carltonr61 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
Thank God USA military refuse the vaccine. Wells would have pulled them in here to shoot us up with Vax. RBDF/RBPF/nurses/doctors refuse to be vaxed. Only vaccinated police allowed to man road blocks and work. 90%of workforce not vaccinated.
ohdrap4 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
If they come a'campaining I will say:
Go away, I am unvaccinated. Lol.
carltonr61 4 hours, 1 minute ago
https://www.rt.com/news/530095-hospit...">https://www.rt.com/news/530095-hospit...
Unvaccinated know what to do.
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Appears minnis is afraid to take action. Ah well we should be ok in Freeport. Nassau though, whew, glad I don't live there, hospital is gonna stay full. Sorry for anyone needing non covid hospital care while the virus rages. Sorry we can't take you right now, come back in a month or two...
Weak, useless response by doc....
Bobsyeruncle 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
What a Cluster F. Government was so unprepared. Even if most of the population wanted to get vaccinated, they couldn't. I think the Bahamas is 3rd or 4th from the bottom of vaccinated countries in the Caribbean, with bottom being Haiti. Reap what you sow, Minnis.
John 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
Waiting on them to say, "if you ain't vaccinated, ya cannot vote." But on the real , I would have expected them to move the curfew back to to 8;00 or at least 9:00 pm and/or declare a one day lockdown in New Providence and Grand Bahama for at last one day for the next two weeks. Say all business must cease at 5:00 pm on Wednesdays and everyone home or shelter in place by 6:00 pm, Where is the science to support this, some will ask. The science is that you have to remind humans that these are not normal times and things are not normal. Give them time to be home and reflect as to what is going on and how bad things were and how bad things can become if they become careless, nonchalant and refuse to adhere to the rules. And rest assured, this vaccine drive is definitely worsening the situation. And as the number of breakthrough increase there will have to be some rethinking of the vaccine.
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
Rethink what? 99% of all covid deaths are unvaccinated. No need to rethink a damned thing..
John 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
That was in the short term. Didn’t the UK report today that 44% of its new cases are among the vaccinated. There’s also claims that the Johnson and Johnson vaccines lose their efficacy rate faster than the others and a possibility that all vaccinated persons may have to take booster shots as early as October and more likely by December., then 6-8 months after that ( if the virus is still around by then). And that’s Fauci’s 99% figure. Remember the percentage of non vaccinated people is three or more times that of vaccinated. Do some math.
TalRussell 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
You know em's is deep over his head, drowning in political waters cause if you recall, during 2017 campaigning general election,Thee Mr. Minnis, was saying how all the babies he doctor delivered and now of legal voting age is going cast their votes for anything red, and em's was right 35 out 39 times, but lots bad things been done by the same 35 reds since 2017, and all they were doctor delivered babies is by 4+ years the more to the wiser as to precisely how dictatorial, self-interests, self-servin; and downright mean spirited, and shafty, 35 Reds can be once trusted with the power and instruments of governin'** over a Commonwealth Colony's 488,888 PopoulacesGeneral, yes?
SP 38 minutes ago
Steaming pods of horse nanny! Not surprisingly, world governments in collaboration with media conglomerates have pulled the wool over most peoples eyes by controlling and misleading the "sheeple" with their own special interest narrative.
It is common knowledge all vaccines contain portions of the virus it's supposed to fight, ultimately infecting the host to some degree.
So obviously, in essence, governments are actually infecting "sheeple" with the virus, who then feel emboldened to go among unvaccinated individuals without masks, hand washing, practicing social distancing, etc' and spreading the virus!
Multiple sources admit hospitals are inundated with vaccinated AND unvaccinated individuals. No government or media would admit to this fact.
This new catchphrase "this is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated" is total bullshyt. Truth is, "this is now a pandemic greatly accelerated by the vaccinated"!
Trusting governments have ALWAYS proven to be a big mistake. Chances of them coming clean "in this one instance" are none to none.
tribanon 24 minutes ago
No surprises here. The curse of Minnis just continues to plague struggling Bahamians, much more so than the Wuhan virus itself.
