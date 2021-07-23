Org Calls On Govt To Fix Election Date - And Give Timeframe For Vote

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunenemdia.net

AMID frenzied speculation about an early election, the Organisation of Responsible Governance wants the government to formally declare its intention for a fixed election date and/or the anticipated timeframe of the next general election.

The group believes electoral reform is what the country needs to level the playing field.

While for months there has been speculation that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis could call an early election, there was heightened confusion in recent days after both Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis and House Speaker Halson Moultrie announced an expectation of an early election and a dissolution of Parliament this week.

In a press statement, ORG’s executive director Matt Aubry said a stronger democracy would be created through fixed dates.

He said: “If we could look at a fixed date, if we could look at more clear established rules, if we could look at more opportunities for inclusion and citizen engagement, it creates stronger democracy. I think that’s ultimately to everybody’s benefit.

“When it comes to the issue of a fixed election date it also brings more stability regarding the individual candidate’s capacity to develop and mobilise their efforts. So, taking some of the question marks out of the process does help. So those groups, like ours, are trying to bring some more openness, transparency, and accountability to the process. It gives a more stable opportunity for that.”

ORG’s engagement coordinator Steffon Evans echoed Mr Aubry’s sentiments saying: “Policies need to be visited that will safeguard democratic processes in The Bahamas and ensure that all parties involved have access to a system that is fair, transparent, equitable and consensus oriented.

“Fixed election dates will be critical to mitigating uncertainty around elections. While the leader of the sitting government currently decides on the election date, a fixed date will give all political parties and independent candidates the opportunity to prepare and to engage citizens, which is also an important part of a fair electoral process.”

While in opposition, Dr Minnis campaigned on a promise of introducing fixed election dates and term limits for Prime Ministers, but he has not delivered on this pledge.

He has downplayed speculation about an early election, saying the next vote is not due until May 2022, however last week FNM insiders said Dr Minnis – buoyed by favourable polling numbers – may call an early election very soon.

ORG believes the lack of a fixed date has facilitated campaigning by political parties in ways that are questionable under COVID-19 protocols and opened the door to widespread sharing of misinformation and speculation around the election.

In addition, the lack of stronger policies and protocols around elections also reduce the capacity of citizens’ ability to adequately perform their civic duties of participating in the process of selecting their leadership.

“Citizens need time to familiarise themselves with aspirant candidates, review the performance of incumbents, understand the new permanent voter registry and ultimately to form their own positions on where they feel the country should head in the future,” said Mr Evans.

Programme and policy consultant for ORG, Tiffany A Bain said while the need for a proposed “snap election” as hinted by Speaker Moultrie on Tuesday may be necessary, it is crucial that consideration is given to the participation level of all stakeholders in the political process.

“Concern needs to be given to how political behaviour can translate into policy, particularly when it can limit citizen access and opportunity to participate in the electoral process,” she said. “It is critical to ensure that everyone who wants to exercise their right to vote be supported and respected.”

One of ORG’s mandates is to help citizens better understand the voting process, their rights as voters and how to be active citizens as they have a vital role to play in the country’s political arena.

“…So they can advocate, not to just have a one-way conversation to present what they feel is critically necessary,” Mr Aubry said.

“Ultimately if one party goes in and another party goes out you can see if it is all in the government’s hands that there can be a loss of momentum, there can be things that fall off in terms of priority. However, if the citizenry has identified their priorities, those can be the constant.”

ORG would like the government to formally declare its intention on the date or anticipated timeframe of the next general election date and clarify when it will be called as a means to “ending the current frenzy of political uncertainty”.

It also encourages all citizens of voting age to register to vote for the upcoming election and visit http://orgtransparency.com/voter-resources/ to learn more about voting in the country.