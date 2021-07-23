Second Man Charged In Connection With Shooting Death

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A SECOND man was Friday charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of another man at a local car wash over the Independence holiday weekend.

Tevin Bethel appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with the death of Michael Thompson, Jr, on July 12.

He was arraigned on the murder charge days after Stephen Davis was accused of the same crime.

According to initial police reports, shortly before 6 o’clock that evening, police were called to a shooting incident that occurred at a car wash on East Street. Upon their arrival, they were directed to the body of a male lying on the ground under a shelter with apparent gunshot wounds.

When Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and examined the body, they pronounced the victim lifeless. Police said initial investigations revealed that an armed man had pulled up to the car wash in a small vehicle and discharged the weapon in the direction of a number of people who were gathered under the shelter, fatally injuring the victim.

Due to the nature of the offence, Davis was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to September 24 for service of a voluntary service of indictment (VBI).

In the meantime, he was denied bail and remanded into custody.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.