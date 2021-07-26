Insight: Public Mistrust Of The Health Ministry’S Leadership Continues To Prove A Fatal Mistake

By MALCOLM STRACHAN

IT CAN be easy for people to believe the times are not perilous. Perhaps it’s the freedom to travel to places that are either faring better in terms of vaccinations, or whose people are apt to take more risk. It may also be the fatigue of living under such strict confinement for 16 months wears you down to the point of carelessness.

Nobody knows how an entire population checks these boxes, but the reality is crystal clear in the numbers. So far for the month of July, there have been 1,046 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and staggering increases in hospitalisations and deaths.

We want badly to be able to move freely and put this pandemic behind us. Politicians likewise want to campaign and pursue political activities heading into an impending election. Vaccines are terribly needed, but the public largely mistrusts the vaccines and our leaders should be engendering confidence in the populace to take their shots.

As a matter of fact, the discussion on vaccines globally has been unable to just be a straightforward discussion on a public health basis. Unfortunately, this is in large part a result of those who sit atop the public health authorities around the world. Because they are elected officials, how some citizens view vaccines depends on how they view the figurehead promoting it. Certainly, the record time rollout of the vaccines has done its fair share to create hysteria. But that has not been as much an impediment to adoption as the public’s refusal to trust those responsible for setting the policies that guide the procurement and implementation of vaccination programmes.

As a case in point, as well as the US was doing at the start of the year with respect to vaccinating Americans, they have screeched to a halt. At the peak of its rollout, in mid-April 3.5 million shots were being administered daily, but this incredible effort soon became a tale of halves. Month after month shots fell by half from May through July.

What people studying this phenomenon closely are finding out is this is a result of the fracture of two Americas caused by the previous administration. Supporters of the former President still refuse to take shots. But that half of the population is mainly being ravaged by the Delta variant and plunging the US back into the pandemic.

Here at home, Bahamians simply do not trust the Minister of Health, as he is not viewed as having the Bahamian people’s best interest primarily at heart. Moreover, the widely held view of him as a “company man” may serve the Prime Minister well, for he has time and again shown his loyalty. However, disorganised priorities are leading to more bodies filling the morgue and ailing patients in hospital beds.

The situation is not viable if we plan to get through this pandemic with much fewer casualties.

There is a certain irony when we consider how health officials speak from within the tent of government compared with when they’re on the outside. Examples of this are seen in the former Minister of Health, Dr Duane Sands, whose candour has been appreciated outside of Cabinet. Similarly, the same can be said about Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Diseases Programme Dr Nikkiah Forbes.

Talking with the media last week on the state of our worsening COVID-19 battle, she said: “We have to say, ‘OK, what is the reason why people are hesitant?’

“And there is a myriad of reasons. Some people want more information. Some people are making up their minds. Some people want to hear more about the safety data. Some people want questions answered about how safety was paramount although the vaccine development was accelerated.

“And so, it is important and it’s the responsibility of the health team and the health educators and policymakers to ensure that there is an educational plan and that we point people in the right direction in terms of where they can get accurate and credible information.”

The sobriety of her commentary last week pointing out the dire nature of the situation we’re in impacts us differently when we don’t feel what’s being said is shrouded with ulterior motives.

It is quite unfortunate we cannot get this same feeling when politicians speak.

The reality is these discussions are not happening on a government-led national forum is because they are not politically expedient. But what continues to be disheartening is how within the year and some months of this pandemic, globally, we can point to many instances where political expedience has been prioritised over public health.

Somewhere along the lines of the ascension of regular men and women into frontline politics, they forget what it was like to be the common man, and the fact they stand on the shoulders of their brothers and sisters, presuming to know what’s best for an entire group of people without consultation or consideration.

Finally, vaccines are arriving imminently, as reported by Health Minister Wells during the long-awaited Ministry of Health COVID-19 update on Friday. However, failing to state how many doses we’re getting in total and how many doses are needed to move us to a safer juncture only affirms the government is reluctant to show its hand. Even if this is being done for political self-preservation, this is not the way to win an election.

Hopefully, there aren’t any delays and vaccinations can ramp up quickly because the trend COVID has taken this year has become progressively worse month after month.

COVID-19 will indubitably be the nail in the coffin of a political campaign run. Whether it’s the Progressive Liberal Party’s or the Free National Movement’s remains to be seen.