Nurses - Don’T Try To Force Jab On Us: As Hospitals Buckle Under Surge Of Cases, Mandatory Vaccines Meet Opposition

By Farrah Johnson
Tribune Staff Reporter
fjohnson@tribunemedia.net
CHIEF Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan’s assertion that mandatory vaccines for healthcare workers is under consideration was yesterday criticised even though vaccine hesitancy particularly among medical workers continues to be a challenge.
Many in the sector remain hesitant to receive the shot at a time when 93 people are in hospital battling COVID-19 and cases are surging across the country.
The resurgence has led to a strain on public health facilities and the reimposition of harsher restrictions in New Providence, Grand Bahama along with North and Central Eleuthera, including Harbour Island.
As a result, recommendations have been put forward to consider making vaccinations mandatory for healthcare workers, Dr McMillan said Friday.
“I do not have the exact percentage, but we recognise the need for that grouping to be on board with vaccinations and in our discussions, I would say deliberations in the health EOC (Emergency Operations Centre), a recommendation would have been put forward for consideration of mandatory vaccinations of healthcare workers because of the significance of that group,” Dr McMillan said during a Ministry of Health press conference.
“Now, there are other things that must be considered because that grouping is the grouping that influences whether or not others, we recommend that you have a healthcare with your provider, so we have to work closely with the health provider grouping to understand their concerns…so that’s something we’re working on now and I’m sure we’ll be in a position to update”.
Yesterday, Bahamas Nurses Union president Amancha Williams criticised the suggestion insisting the decision to take the jab should be a personal choice.
Asked how she felt about the possibility of vaccinations being made mandatory for healthcare workers, Ms Williams said health officials could not make a decision like that without “consulting the union”.
“I disagree with Dr McMillan 100-percent because the choice is theirs,” she told The Tribune.
“My response to (the suggestion) is that they should provide persons in the various institutions with information as well as campaign in the various institutions to educate nurses. They should also respect the opinions and decisions of each nurse. You cannot make that mandatory”.
HOSPITALISATIONS REACH 100
SIXTY-two new COVID-19 cases were recorded Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health.
The number of hospitalisations also increased to 100.
On Friday, the number of COVID-19 hospital cases was 93.
Data released Sunday said 49 of those cases were in New Providence, three cases were in both Grand Bahama and Abaco and one in Bimini and Cat Cay.
There were also six new cases in Eleuthera.
Officials said three deaths were also under investigation.
The number of recorded COVID-19 cases now stands at 14,119, with 1,455 active cases.
Ms Williams said while she does not have a problem with healthcare workers getting vaccinated, she has an issue with the “techniques, method and strategies” the ministry is trying to use to encourage it.
She noted many people have apprehensions about the vaccines. She said she believed those “fears and psychological myths” needed to be relieved and addressed through educational campaigns.
“How do I make you not afraid to swim? I take baby steps with you right?...It’s the same thing,” she stated.
“At the end of the day (if vaccines become mandatory for healthcare workers) then the whole law has to change. If you make it mandatory for the healthcare workers, what do you think will happen in the hotels? What do you think is going to happen in different places and shops? People will lose their jobs. And when you look at the population in terms of how many people are vaccinated, the percentage is not very high, and the nurses will only be 0.55 of that population of 100 percent”.
Ms Williams said if medical professionals did not believe in the health ministry’s system, it showed they were not giving them enough information.
“As an individual sitting on the block, if I hear you say the nurses, doctors and the healthcare workers are not vaccinated, to me, I’m going to ask the question ‘Why don’t they believe in what you’re doing? So why would I want to tell the public that the nurses are not vaccinated and I’m campaigning to vaccinate my country?” she questioned.
“…Do you see any education going on? So that tells you they’re losing the fight. Nurses will do what they have to do, but they can’t give us an experimental job. You can’t tell me to put something experimental in my body…It’s a choice”.
Ms Williams insisted the Ministry could not make the vaccine mandatory because they were not imposing coronavirus vaccinations on other medical professionals in any other places in the world.
“It is a right,” she stated. “Do they make it mandatory that everybody has to take blood when religious people do not believe in taking blood? Do they make that mandatory to save their lives? What is the difference?
“In the United States, hospitals with 5,000 workers don’t have all of their workers vaccinated. You think they’re firing them? No, they’re asking them to take precautions (like) wear your mask and wash your hands with soap and they’re telling them if they have any issues don’t come to work. The nurses aren’t going out there infecting the patients you know. Ninety-nine percent of the nurses are infected by the patients. The CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) states that and the WHO (World Health Organisation) states that,” Ms Williams said.
Comments
proudloudandfnm 9 hours, 58 minutes ago
Actually in the US hospitals are making it mandatory and the courts are backing them up....
whogothere 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
Meanwhile in France they're burning vaccination sites to the ground..
https://www.connexionfrance.com/Frenc...">https://www.connexionfrance.com/Frenc...
quietone 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
I agree completely with our local Bahamian nurses... most of my life I have been extremely interested in studying and using good, useful health information. And for over 20 years I have been reading and studying health info from an Internet site, Natural News, managed by a journalist whose name is Mike Adams... presently, there are many writers on this site who have been writing about this Corona Virus, ever since it began, AND EVERY WRITER HAS SPOKEN STRONGLY AGAINST USING THE VARIOUS VACCINES FOR THIS VIRUS!!!!!!!
proudloudandfnm 9 hours, 12 minutes ago
Then all of those authors are morons..
tribanon 8 hours, 57 minutes ago
CHIEF Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan should be immediately fired.
As one very knowledgeable commentator recently put it:
"US Intelligence and the US military know where the virus came from. Whether it was natural, or created in the Wuhan lab, and they know whether it was leaked intentionally or accidently. And they've know that answer for a long time. The fact that they won't tell us what they know tells you everything you need to know."
And as another one said:
"Tyrants rule by fraud and force. Their fraud has been exposed. Now is time to prepare for force because these people are not going to give up their power willingly. It will have to be forcibly taken from them."
empathy 8 hours, 48 minutes ago
It is potentially malpractice when healthcare workers are NOT vaccinated if they pass on infection to others. They can expose their patients, colleagues, friends & family to infection, illness and death. If a patient becomes infected in such a facility they can bring legal action against that facility and the worker exposing them. It would be interesting to see how our courts would view a harm that results from willfully ignoring a scientifically available prevention?
With newer and newer more contagious and virulent variant viruses not getting vaccinated is insane and selfish.
They should be given a simple choice: get vaccinated or have daily rapid Covid testing at the door of the healthcare facility. If that is unacceptable they can find employment somewhere else.
tribanon 8 hours, 43 minutes ago
BS. Healthcare workers with patient contact should have personal protection equipment (PPE) that protects both themselves and their patients.
whogothere 6 hours, 24 minutes ago
Vaccination does not prevent transmission - particularly so against new variants - additionally its efficacy wanes after 70 days - so your argument reflects complete ignorance of the medical fact that the only thing vaccine does prevents short term hospitalization and even that is fleeting (relative to other ‘vaccines’)
John 8 hours, 46 minutes ago
Whilst the greatest amount of new cases are among the unvaccinated,Increases in Corona cases are occurring in countries that have the highest levels of vaccinations. These include the US, France UK, Israeli. Increases in cases are also in countries, like tThe Bahamas, that have wide open borders and in the case of 5The Bahamas , have large numbers of people moving in and out. Countries like India Nd Brazil are seeing rapidly declining numbers of new cases and deaths as is the rest of the Caribbean and most African countries. So overall the numbers of new cases and Corona deaths are declining globally. The UK is reporting that 44% of its new cases is up there 44% and it is now 20% in the US. Only recently Dr Anthony Fauci said 99.9 percent of people getting the virus was unvaccinated and those who die from it can only blame themselves. He had to back off those statements as the numbers of breakthrough cases is increasing daily and the number of children who are now contracting the disease and dying from it is also increasing. The vaccines may be playing a part in the fight against Corona but it is not the cure-all. At least not yet.
CoolCatBD 8 hours, 43 minutes ago
What percentage of nurses, are vaccinated?
1/2 or much higher
tribanon 8 hours, 21 minutes ago
A rightfully fearful soul recently commented:
"As for the super wealthy and extremely evil globalist oligarchs involved in virology and vaccine research aimed at achieving their desired population control by deciding who should live and who should die, they are crazy lunatic schemers who will get eaten alive by the Communist Chinese when they eventually part company. Both have their own globalist agendas but one needs to fail because there is only one world to conquer and the Communist Chinese won't share."
baclarke 7 hours, 6 minutes ago
Sigh, we keep coming to this same discussion over and over. No matter, how sick persons may get, or how full the hospital may get, you cannot make a brand new drug/vaccine mandatory. End of story. You can say how much you support the vaccine, and how many unvaccinated are in the hospital or dying, but it makes ZERO difference, it still must be a choice. If the "vaccinated" have such an issue with the "unvaccinated" (how stupid and discriminatory that we categorize our populations this way) then who cares. Just watch everything play out. If persons die then they die, but I guarantee you that more than 98% of them will not die.
tribanon 6 hours, 57 minutes ago
The Wuhan Virus death rate for the population of The Bahamas is still about 0.6%. And some in the public heath community are now saying most of the dead bodies Minnis and Wells have allowed to disgacefully accumulate in the hospital morgue relate to deaths caused by factors other than the Wuhan Virus.
whogothere 2 hours ago
98% won't make it to hospital
99.15% won't die
Those that do will be in less numbers than those that die of cardiovascular diseases related to diet and exercise...in fact they are likely unfortunately the same sorry souls that would have sadly died anyway COVID or Not...
baclarke 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
If the health professionals care so much, why don't they force persons to stop drinking or smoking? Such idiots. If you are worrying about transmission spread, test nurses (vaccinated and unvaccinated alike) and send home those who are sick. If you don't do that, then you are operating on the false notion that the vaccinated can't pick up or spread the virus ("pandemic of the unvaccinated" - such a stupid comment considering that a pandemic is about the spread of a disease, not who is dying from it, such IMBECILES")
tribanon 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
Bingo!
That said, all of our healthcare workers with patient contact still should and fully deserve to have personal protection equipment (PPE) that protects both themselves and their patients.
SgtVoight 7 hours, 2 minutes ago
This nurse union president is so conflicted in her thinking process and is doing dis-service not only to the nurses she represents but also to the patients. Could it be that these breakouts in the hospital are in part caused by employees who are not vaccinated and taking it to work? Meanwhile healthcare workers continue to die FROM COVID because of listening to people talk garbage about the vaccine. You are a medical worker yourself Amancha who spent time in school. Was research a part of your training? Why don't you go and do scientific research (not conspiracy theory) and educate your nurses? Everything doesn't always have to be an opposition. You yourself was on the news shouting out in concern for your nurses dying. Which is it going to be?
tribanon 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
You obviously don't know that the vaccinated can also be carriers and super spreaders of the Wuhan Virus and its variants. These experimental mRNA vaccines do not stop one from being an infected carrier of the virus. And the vaccinated are perhaps even more dangerous when carrying the virus because they are usually asymptomatic.
I just find it amazing that most of the persons who have been vaccinated don't understand and appreciate that it has already been scientifically proven that they may still become infected and be carriers or even super spreaders of the Wuhan virus and its variants. They really need to start educating themselves rather than simply listening to and placing blind faith in what they are being told by corrupt governments with a hideous population control agenda and the coerced public health officials under their control.
whogothere 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
Yes exactly Tribanon - that should have been in big bold print on the front of the label -
COVID VACCINE
Won't work fully for 14 weeks...
Won't stop you from getting Covid or transmitting it...
but it will keep your symptoms to a minimal..
(eventhough if you're under 50(65?) and in good health your symptoms are likely to be minimal anyway)
but only for 6 - 8 months...
And You may have serious side effects including shingles, blood clots, heart inflammation or death...
we don't really know because we haven't done trials longer than 3 months...
but you do get a shiny yellow card that says you're a good citizen that does what you're told..
DiverBelow 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
Given the choice, I personally I would not want an unvaccinated nurse attending me. If life or death situation? ok. The vaccine does not prevent getting the Corona19 virus, it assist your immune system to lessen the effect of the virus. In other words, you may get a slight cough versus having a 1" diameter tube thrust down your throat, having to be on your stomach, head down to drain your lungs of slime. Do you not take a flu shot to minimize the yearly flu season? In the interest of maintaining highly skilled front-line manpower to address a highly contagious disease, the hospitals should mandate vaccines. Pilots are mandated to be experienced in craft & licensed; car drivers mandated to be licensed & have insurance. You are educated and trained in science, or just a robot who absorbed a routine of procedures for a paycheck? Think about it.
tribanon 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
Why should any living person be forced to surrender their body to experimental science of the kind now being pushed by evil global oligarchs for population control purposes with the help of an unholy alliance between very greedy pharma giants and corrupt big governments around the world?
Surrendering your corpse to science to advance its cause or donating certain of your organs to another person after you're dead is one thing, but being forced to participate in experimental science with unknown risks involved while you are alive is an altogether very different thing.
whogothere 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
uh diverbelow you literally have a 99% chance of that (being ventilated) NOT happening but it's looking like more and more there is 100% chance that beyond 70-100 days the vaccine won't do much to help you...unless you do another shot which is completely beyond the realm of any trial or study...meanwhile treatment is looking better and better between just the learning curve of doctors, ivermectin, Vit D and the bodies good old immune system..
John 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
Here’s the hypocrisy: vaccinations ( supposedly) prevent the vaccinated from developing serious symptoms if they catch the disease. So being vaccinated or unvaccinated does nothing for the patients. In fact, since an unvaccinated nurse is more likely to show symptoms of the virus and not show up as opposed to a vaccinated nurse that may have the virus with no symptoms and continue to be a super spreader.. and which one do you prefer again. Also remember those persons that are exposed to Covid[19 over a period of time develop a type of immunity that is even more reliable than what they get from vaccines.
John 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
So where is that arrogant restaurant owner who was forcing his workers to get vaccinated or face termination. Quite a few of his staff left, only for the restaurant owner to discover indoor dining is not only not recommended by CDC, but is not presently allowed in this country, except in hotels, with the presumption that diners at the same table are sharing the same hotel room.
tribanon 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Aaahhh yes, just where is the infamous 'Dr.' Scott who doesn't give a damn about the constitutionally guaranteed civil rights and liberties of his restaurant employees? Oh I forgot. He's still very busy helping Minnis and D'Aguilar cut their highly secretive corrupt deals with foreign owned polluting enterprises like Royal Caribbean.
whogothere 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
Wait I thought hotels were exempt because covid only dines at small Bahamian restaurants not at massive mega-resorts employing thousands...The government knows through scientific research that indoor dining at Bahamar and Atlantis is perfectly safe as even though many of the restaurants are indoor and air-conditioned COVID would be caught dead in those establishments... COVID don't dine in, man, COVID dine out.
carltonr61 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Logical deduction that nurses were trained in science to respect in order to save lives suddenly is not a science for the sake Covid. Suddenly, for these trained proffessionals nothing medical is making sense. The vaccine is politically authorized not medically approved. Take vaccine you still could get and spread Covid die or kill. 99% of deaths are among comorbidities sufferers. 99.9%of healthy individuals survive. WHO in Japan last week during Olympics world stage mega listening time commanded world power banks to take a war footing to enforce forced vaccinations on world leaders and to slave whip medically unauthorized vaccinations upon their populations. We are in a hopeless anti medical science, but sheer brut brut brut force, to obey, even if against known knowledge and wisdom.
whogothere 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
"The vaccine is politically authorized not medically approved"
Excellent point and our nurses know the importance of the difference..
John 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
But they didn’t cancel or suspend door to door campaigning. Just limited the number of campaigners to five and AlL must be vaccinated. And it’s not like Minnis’ back is against the wall to call an early election. Or is it?
carltonr61 49 minutes ago
Primum non nocere Hippocratic Oath Even the great Caesar respected the Staff and the Serpent of Moses that bite the Jews after freedom. Now all peoples of God are back under slavery, in the name of medicine.
