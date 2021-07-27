Bahamian In Human Smuggling Swoop

By DENISE MAYCOCK

A Bahamian man and a Haitian man are in US custody in connection with an alleged human smuggling operation last week that resulted in the apprehension of 19 illegal migrants at sea.

Four children, between ages one and two, were among the group discovered in US waters.

The Bahamian, along with a Haitian accomplice, is expected to face prosecution in the US in relation to human trafficking.

According to reports, US Coast Guards interdicted a 26ft centre console Bahamian registered vessel about 10 miles east of Lakeworth inlet.

A Bahamian was captaining vessel. There were 10 males and nine females on board of mixed nationalities, including two Brazilians, one Ecuadorian, and 16 Haitian nationals.

The group claimed they left Freeport last Wednesday evening, and were apprehended by the USCG around 1pm on Thursday.

The USCG Robert Yered brought the group to Grand Bahama on Saturday, July 24, around 1pm at Freeport Harbour, where they were turned over to Immigration officials.

They were taken to Immigration Headquarters for processing and examined by staff from the Disease and Surveillance Unit of the Public Hospitals Authority.