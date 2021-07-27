Medal-Winning Athlete Battles ‘Period Poverty’, Seeks To Uphold Women’S Dignity With New Nonprofit

By ALESHA CADET

Tribune Features Reporter

acadet@tribunemedia.net

To help those who are unable to afford menstrual hygiene products, a Bahamian college student has set up a new nonprofit organisation called Flow Sisters.

Tenniya Martin told Tribune Health that Flow Sisters’ main goal is helping to combat the phenomenon known as “period poverty”, which is a global sanitation issue, and to uphold the dignity of women and girls in need.

“We collect donations in the form of funds and products and distribute them to the homeless or the less fortunate who are in need. We also educate the public about period poverty and women's health via our Instagram page (FlowSisters),” said Tenniya.

Tenniya said she created this organisation because she was fed up with women constantly being denied basic human rights. Women and girls, she said, face various difficulties in dealing with their period, and sanitation which should not be an issue.

“Pads and different supplies are inaccessible or unreasonably expensive. This is being denied basic human rights. Menstrual products are a basic necessity. Toilet paper, paper towels and soap are free and widely and available in public restrooms, yet pads and tampons are not. Pads and tampons are just as much of a hygienic need. This is why I took on the initiative to create this organisation, to help put an end to this crisis,” she said.

Born and raised in Nassau, Tenniya is currently a college sophomore at the Auburn University in Alabama, majoring in Animal Science Pre-Veterinary Medicine. She is also a former Bahamian national swimmer and record holder, along with being a CARIFTAgold medallist, and a former Bahamian national soccer player for the U15 and U17 teams. Tenniya has also just recently made the roster for the current Bahamian women's national team to head to Turks and Caicos at the end of this month to compete.

“My grandfather is undoubtedly one of the most influential people in my life. He has achieved a huge amount in his life. He has also always been such a hard worker. Due to his incredible hard work, he found success amongst raising amazing children and being incredibly present in his grandkids’ lives. His life experiences have given him wisdom that only some are privileged to have. His kind and thoughtful heart has made him one of the most influential people in my life,” said Tenniya.

She is looking forward to Flow Sisters making a positive impact on communities for a very long time. Tenniya is hoping to grow and improve the organization so that more people in need can benefit from it.

“I started in March of 2021, and it has already grown so much. Human rights are rights that every human being has by virtue of his or her human dignity. Menstruation is naturally related to human dignity. When women do not have access to safe and effective means of managing their menstrual hygiene, they are not able to manage their menstruation with dignity,” she said.

“Many women and girls are struggling to achieve sufficient menstrual hygiene because of the lack of access to the resources and a lack of income. The two main groups that are affected by period poverty are students and homeless women and girls. The absence of information and affordability have caused many young ladies to utilise one tampon for each day or just one pad for several days. When feminine hygiene products are not free or accessible, women are forced to utilise alternatives such as sacks or even paper. This can lead to infections, cervical cancer, or even toxic shock syndrome. Flow Sisters is providing to help put an end to these horrible outcomes,” she said.

She said Flow Sisters is important to her because she knows she is making a change by helping combat the problem of period poverty and showing people that it is not impossible to help others.

“I took the lead in paving a path for period justice. For the remainder of the year, I will still be collecting donations and distributing them. I will host numerous functions and fundraisers at my university to receive donations. I also hope to get more involved with the Family Islands and donate products to those in need on these islands as well,” said Tenniya.

For information on how to donate to Flow Sisters,

e-mail Tenniya at tenniyadior@gmail.com. Drop-off donations can also be made at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium after making arrangements with the general manager of the National Sports Authority, Quinton Brennen; call 242-824-2832.