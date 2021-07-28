Another Delay In Payment For Frontline Workers

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

FRONTLINE workers employed in the public sector are in for a disappointment as they will not see the much anticipated COVID-19 honorarium in their pay cheques this month as once again, the government has delayed it.

Since last summer, Bahamas Nurses Union president, Amancha Williams has agitated for the government to make the promised payments and although the government had continually promised to pay, no advancement was made on the matter.

The Minister of Health, Renward Wells, recently promised that healthcare workers would see the well-deserved bonuses in their pay cheques at the end of this month.

In a statement issued late yesterday evening, the Ministry of Health outlined monies allotted for the payouts and made the announcement of the delay and when and how it would be carried out.

Officials expected that the money would be paid by the end of this month.

However, the delay now means the workers will receive the money by cheque on or before the second week of August 2021.

“Recalculations had to be completed based on the proposed names for consideration, and a verification process ensued to ensure all health care workers recommended were compensated according to the set specifications,” according to the Ministry of Health’s statement. “This caused some delays.

“Consequently, the Ministry of Health announces that all front-line and non-front line workers who assisted with the National Response to COVID-19 during the first wave of the COVID19 pandemic in The Bahamas will be paid by cheque on or before the second week of August, 2021. The Ministry of Health apologizes for any inconveniences caused.”

Healthcare workers, world-wide, were promised and paid the honorariums for risking their lives in the pandemic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health statement continued:

“During the 2021/2022 budget contribution of the Minister of Health, the Honourable Renward R. Wells, advised the general public that approval was given for the pay-out of $1,040,600.00 in honorarium and death benefits to a limited number of frontline nurses, physicians and medical service workers involved in the COVID-19 response for the period 19th March – 19th June, 2020.

“Minister Wells also informed that during the first wave of COVID-19, these front-line health care workers initially stepped forward, and said, ‘Here am I, send me!’ when others were somewhat tepid and hesitant. The Minister of Health in his budget presentation also advised that The Bahamas Government approved in the 2021/2021 budget an additional $3m in honorarium to compensate other health care workers “who later joined in the fight.”

The Ministry of Health is reminding the public that originally no date was indicated as to when the honorarium would be paid. However, according to the statement, the Ministry of Health was aiming to complete the task, and disburse the funds by the end of July, 2021.

“The public is advised that after the announcement that $3M was approved by the Government to pay other frontline and non-front line workers who later joined the fight, the Ministry of Health had to carefully scrutinize the proposed list of names recommended for an honorarium,” the statement said.