Dames: Dept Has Not Used Whiteout On Voter Cards

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames has defended the integrity of the voter registration process while denying claims that the Parliamentary Registration Department has used “whiteout” to make changes on Bahamians’ voter cards.

His comments came after photos circulated on social media last week, showing a transferee’s voter’s card marked up with red ink to reflect constituency changes instead of a new one being issued.

The issue has raised public concern about the possibility of voter fraud.

However, yesterday, Mr Dames – who has ministerial responsibility for general elections - insisted the registration process is being heavily scrutinized by officials.

He admitted there are some processes that need to be modernised and added that the Minnis administration is making great strides towards full modernisation of the system.

“There are checks and balances for all of these things and it’s not as easy as that and this is something that we’ve been doing for time now,” Mr Dames said before going to a Cabinet meeting. “Is it time for change? Absolutely and this government has taken the position that we’re moving towards automation and taking it to another level but until we get there, we have to continue to adhere to the law.”

“We would have made some amendments in the legislation to ensure that we revolutionise and we improve and modernise the system, but that is a process and we’re taking steps towards that process.”

The minister also denied claims the agency uses “whiteout” correction fluid to make corrections on voter cards.

“I expect that when we do look into these matters, we look into it carefully,” Mr Dames said when asked about the issue. “The parliamentary department does not use whiteout, all right, and we have to be careful of those persons who are going online and who are intentionally misleading the public for their own personal gain and political gain which is unfortunate.”

“The parliamentary registration department does not use whiteout. I would’ve seen that as well and I would’ve taken that up with the parliamentary commissioner and we are certain that that was not done by anyone in the parliamentary registration department.

“Now, the law says and it hasn’t changed that in transfers, you put a line through okay so they’re adhering to the laws as it relates to that but as far as that ‘whiteout’ is concerned, it has nothing to do with the parliamentary registration department.”

Yesterday, Mr Dames also responded to criticisms by the Progressive Liberal Party, who accused officials of voter suppression.

Their accusations were based on claims that Hurricane Dorian victims are expected to file police reports at their home islands as a prerequisite for voter registration.

Responding, Mr Dames told reporters: “I would’ve addressed the comments in relation to that before of persons having to turn to the island to make complaints.

“It’s utter nonsense and very misleading and we have to as leaders be very responsible in times like this, especially when we’re putting information out there for the general public. It’s very misleading and unfortunate.”

Registration centres were inundated with people last week who either rushed to register or transfer constituencies amid speculation of an early general election.

Crowds at the registration sites have been significantly smaller this week as COVID-19 cases are once again rising in the country.

Asked if the department plans to keep all the registration sites open, Mr Dames said officials will monitor the process.

According to Parliamentary Commissioner Lavado Duncanson, more than 191,000 people are currently registered to vote in the upcoming election.