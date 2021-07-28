Pm Urges Residents To Ignore Misinformation On Vaccines

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis pleaded with residents to ignore misinformation during a national address Wednesday night and to recognise that the COVID-19 vaccine is the only way out of a pandemic that continues to disrupt societies around the world.

He also announced measures to boost the country’s ability to bear the latest surge of COVID-19 cases.

Although many residents anticipated that he would announce new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, Dr Minnis announced none. He instead made it clear that letting commerce and daily life continue is one of his priorities.

His address came as 130 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday while 100 people remain hospitalised, including 10 in the Intensive Care unit.

The COVID-19 death toll also increased to 286 after a 58-year-old Bimini man died on July 26th.

For much of his speech, Dr Minnis appealed to Bahamians who have been hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine. He emphasised that fake news and disinformation have confused people about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

“These falsehoods are helping to lead to serious illness and death by those who base their decisions on this false information. They are making people afraid of medical science and vaccines. I want to be very clear to all Bahamians and residents: We are in a struggle between life and death. Taking the vaccines, will protect you from serious disease and death,” he said.

“Listening to fake news about the vaccines, and not getting your shots, could kill you, or cause you serious illness that could be with you, for the rest of your life, no matter how old you are. The vaccines have been tested. They are safe and effective. There is nothing to be afraid of. The virus that causes COVID-19 is easy to catch.

"As the head of a leading health organization stated: ‘Viruses have one goal: to multiply.’ Countries will only get out of this pandemic, by vaccinating a large percentage of their populations. As you can see from our current situation, when large numbers of people get sick at the same time, it is harder for the healthcare system to take care of them.

Dr Minnis noted that Infectious Disease Expert Dr Nikkiah Forbes has said that none of the hospitalised PMH cases or COVID-19 related deaths have been people who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

He announced that the Pan-American Health Organisation has advised that the third tranche of pre-paid vaccines – 33,600 AstraZeneca doses – will arrive next week. He said he is communicating with the Secretary General of CARICOM to ensure there is no delay in the arrival of Pfizer vaccines from the United States. He said those vaccines will be offered to 12-to-17 year olds with the consent of their parents or guardians.

“As a medical doctor of 40-plus years, I recommend that you take the vaccine,” he said. “Do not listen to fake news over the medical science. Increasingly, in recent weeks with the spread of the delta variant there have been stories in the international media of people who refused to take the vaccine getting critically ill. Some, while in intensive care, desperately asked to be vaccinated. Doctors have had to tell them that sadly it was not possible at that time.” Some of these people have died.

“Some who are very sick or who are dying are now realizing that they weren’t told the truth. There are those who said COVID-19 was a hoax, that the disease was not real. That was not true. Now there are those who are saying false things about the vaccines. COVIID-19 is not like a mild flu. Bush medicine will not cure COVID-19 or stop you from catching the virus.”

Dr Minnis said there is still no confirmation that the feared Delta variant of COVID-19 is present in the country though officials are acting with caution in view of the current surge.

He said forty-nine medical staff and 111 nurses and nursing support staff will soon be hired to augment the fight on the frontlines against the virus at a cost of $7.2 million.

“Our plan is to engage as many trained professionals as possible to provide healthcare to Bahamians and residents, and to get shots in arms, as quickly as possible, as our vaccine supply increases. We are also calling on all retired nurses, doctors and pharmacists to come forward and assist in this, our time of need,” he said.

He also announced that Samaritan’s Purse will erect 18 beds at the Princess Margaret Hospital starting tomorrow.

He urged residents to follow health protocols over the next few weeks, like wearing masks properly and limited contact with people outside of one’s household.

“When you don’t need to be out, stay at home,” he said.

He also said he has instructed the Secretary to the Cabinet to tell permanent secretaries to implement a schedule that lets public workers work from home where possible and he encouraged private companies to do the same thing.

“We are asking you to do the things that will allow us to continue to open-up and to press forward our economic revival and recovery,” he said.

He also revealed that a new geofencing application will be introduced to replace the Hubbcat system in order to monitor people who should be in quarantine.