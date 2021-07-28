Tributes To Havard Cooper Sr

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Grand Bahama community is mourning the loss of well-known Grand Bahamian Havard Cooper Sr.

Mr Cooper – who rose from poverty to become a very successful and wealthy businessman – was an example to many that anything is possible with hard work and determination.

He first opened a meat market and general food store in Pinder’s Point.

He later brought the first Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise to Freeport during the early years, and later brought the Burger King franchise.

He expanded the businesses and opened several KFC’s and a BK outlet. Mr Cooper also acquired the Pizza Hut franchise and the Pollo Tropical franchise.

He invested in other businesses in Grand Bahama, acquiring LMR Drugs, Halt Industries, and GB Glass and Windows. After many years at the helm, Mr Cooper retired and turned over the businesses to his children.

In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, Mr Cooper was also a Baptist Reverend. He was an author and wrote his autobiography, “My Story, His Glory.”

Minister of State for Grand Bahama and Finance Senator Kwasi Thompson issued a press statement on behalf of the Office of the Prime Minister in Grand Bahama, expressing heartfelt condolences to the Cooper family on the passing of Rev. Havard Cooper.

He said Rev. Cooper was a “patriarch, who rose from humble beginnings in Grand Bahama to become a highly respected citizen of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“In his autobiography, ‘My Story His Glory’, Reverend Cooper is described as ‘a once-poor child who overcame adversity to become a visionary, entrepreneur, successful Christian businessman and patriarch of a large influential Bahamian family.”

Mr Thompson further said: “Reverend Cooper was a philanthropist extraordinaire and loved his God his Country and its people and this was always reflected in his humble and kind personality.

“Indeed, his life stood as a testament to true Christianity, patriotism and abiding love for his fellow man and he stood as a role model for others seeking to ‘fulfil their God-Given destinies by contributing to the economic, social moral and spiritual development of The Bahamas.’”

Mr Thompson said Grand Bahama, in particular, and The Bahamas, in general, has lost one of its finest sons.