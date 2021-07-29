Davis: We’Re On Brink Of Catastrophe

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Phillip “Brave” Davis says the country is on the brink of a public health catastrophe.

Hospital admissions due to the COVID virus have soared with 100 people now receiving treatment in hospital.

Mr David said there needed to be unity among Bahamians and not divisions based on vaccination status or political affiliation. He also said people needed to receive information they could trust in order to make the best decisions for themselves.

Suggesting ways to tackle vaccine hesitancy, Mr Davis said medical professionals should be made available to answer questions.

In addition he suggested there were other ways to address the spread of COVID-19 like a private-public partnership to improve indoor air ventilation.

The PLP held a press conference yesterday several hours ahead of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ much anticipated televised address.

Mr Davis said: “We have seen more than 1,600 new COVID cases recorded within the last three weeks. Our public health system is strained beyond capacity – described by one doctor as ‘ beyond breaking point’.

“Over the last week, our country’s case count per 100,000 in population has been one of the highest in the world. We are a nation in serious peril.”

However, Mr Davis insisted there is a way out of the pandemic and listed several measures recommended by his party to help chart the country forward to recovery.

The measures proposed are increased testing, expanded testing centres and additional contact tracers — something the PLP has repeatedly called for since the onset of the pandemic.

The PLP leader also called on the government to revisit its current testing policy for fully vaccinated people and partner with private medical facilities to assist with its vaccination campaign among other things.

Mr Davis said the Minnis administration has been more reactive than proactive in its response to COVID-19 and insisted there needed to be a feasible action plan to safeguard the country against more infectious COVID-19 variants.

“If they don’t take the time to plan or understand what are the issues relating to this virus and have a fuller understanding of the tools necessary to arm ourselves and the Bahamian public to fight the virus, you’ll be continuing having these what I call off the cuff responses, not thorough (and) not connected to any logical science and we’ll continue to have the flip-flopping,” the opposition leader said at yesterday’s press conference.

“I mean it’s troubling to me and it must be troubling to our people to see that this flip-flopping is such a dangerous virus that’s spreading amongst us.”

The Bahamas has recorded 14,457 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic. Of this count, 1,574 infections are still active, with 100 people said to be in hospital sick with the virus as of July 27.

Mr Davis further echoes his previous assertions of an early general election, insisting the vote could still be held safely in the country despite the current situation.

Speculation of an early election was reignited after Mr Davis voiced an expectation last week that a snap election would be called soon.

Although Dr Minnis has since several times dismissed the claim – insisting only that he one knows the dates – Mr Davis told reporters yesterday he still holds true to his prediction.

This comes as COVID-19 cases are once again spiking in the country, with concerns now arising that an early election – if called this year – could lead to further virus spread.

However, yesterday, the PLP leader insisted that elections could be held safely once all the health protocols are followed and strictly enforced.