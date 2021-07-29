Editorial: Prime Minister Says It’S Up To Us

THERE was a lot of anticipation ahead of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ national address last night – but did he deliver?

With COVID cases soaring and Dr Minnis reluctant to stifle the resurgence of the economy, he was caught between the devil and the deep blue sea.

So what did he do? He flipped the script. Rather than it being about what he would do to curtail the spread of the virus, he instead called on the public to do what it could to stop COVID short.

He pleaded with Bahamians to take the vaccine, and criticised fake news.

He pointed out that none of those who have died from COVID-19 have been fully vaccinated.

He urged businesses to work from home where possible and said government workers would be doing the same.

But mostly? He said it was up to us.

There are no big changes in lockdown, no shift in quarantine hours, no adjustments beyond what was already in place with regard to gatherings – just a strong push to get people to stay at home if they don’t have to be out, and to wear masks and keep socially distanced if they do go out.

There are some measures to help – some more medical staff being hired, Pfizer vaccines being offered to 12- to 17-year-olds with consent of their parents or guardians, a rethink of the Hubbcat system to monitor people in quarantine.

Dr Minnis also warned how in other countries people dying from the vaccine pleaded with medical staff for the vaccine only to be told it was too late.

We have – or are about to receive – vaccine supplies to keep on putting into people’s arms. It might not be enough yet, but it’s coming.

We have the knowledge of the daily routines we need to follow to minimise the spread.

Those are the biggest tools in the fight against COVID – and we need to use them.

Is that enough? Should we be shutting down more instead as in earlier waves?

That’s the decision Dr Minnis has had to make. It is perhaps the biggest gamble of his political career.

Is he doing enough to stop the spread of the virus himself? That’s a question he’ll be judged on whenever he does ring the election bell and the electorate gives its own verdict on his performance.

Hiring more staff tells you how much need we are in – or are going to be in – as this wave continues. Which brings us back to Dr Minnis’ main plea.

“As a medical doctor of 40-plus years, I recommend that you take the vaccine,” he said. “Do not listen to fake news over the medical science.”

The virus is not a hoax, and the fake stories about COVID-19 and the vaccine are not true.

So now we have a choice. Take the vaccine and save lives, or ignore it and watch the country get overrun with the virus. Put like that, it’s not much of a choice at all.