Imf Chief: Bahamas ‘Leading Revolution’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) top executive yesterday hailed The Bahamas for “leading the revolution” by becoming the first nation to launch a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Kristalina Georgieva, the Washington DC based Fund’s managing director, said it had been “an honour” to work with the Bahamian Central Bank in developing the Sand Dollar as she and its governor, John Rolle, participated in an IMF panel discussion on “the future of money” and global payments systems.

Mr Rolle described the Sand Dollar as “the glue that will connect the system together” in terms of modernising The Bahamas’ payments system infrastructure, with its digitisation having “started from ground zero” more than a decade ago.

Explaining the rationale for launching the digital Bahamian dollar, he added that it holds out the potential for reduced costs and greater efficiency in payments transactions. Mr Rolle said it also promised greater financial inclusion and access to financial services, especially in remote Family Island communities without a physical commercial bank branch, while also bringing the so-called ‘unbanked’ and ‘under-banked’ into the formal system.

“For The Bahamas, one of the reasons we went in this direction is that we have to provide what we saw as a public good in terms of the upgrade of the infrastructure for the payments system,” he added. “We’re also on a path to modernise our payments system, which we started a decade ago, and as we neared the end of 2017-2018 we focused on introducing new players into this space as a way to accelerate change.”

Besides determining how these new providers would interact with each other and, through interoperability, enable their different clients to exchange funds with each other, Mr Rolle continued: “We wanted to focus on a space where consumer choice could be exercised in terms of payments through the issue of interoperability.

“We started with very little activity on digital and mobile payments” which enabled the Central Bank to work with the private sector to design a suitable payments system architecture. “From that point of view, we saw the Central Bank Digital Currency as the glue that would connect the system together.

“We wanted to provide a highway for financial services where it would be delivered digitally in an archipelagic setting. We wanted to address financial inclusion and financial access, recognising that even though in many cases there may be access to financial services, if not living close to the centres that are being provided with capital investment, you are not always getting the standard of service you may be satisfied with...

“We were starting from ground zero, so it was very easy to add interoperability.” Mr Rolle earlier this week said the Bahamian digital currency’s roll-out will hit “further milestones” next month, with consumers gaining the ability to switch funds between their bank accounts and mobile wallets.

He added that public education on the Sand Dollar will “ramp up” through August going into fall 2021 as the momentum for its nationwide roll-out continues to gather pace.

“We are presently working to launch some of the public education campaign,” Mr Rolle said. “We are very much further along in that process than we have ever been, and that’s going to have some deliberate focus, not just on New Providence but the Family Island communities, where there are greater gaps in access to services on a daily basis.

“The public education campaign will begin to ramp up, as once we get through August into early fall, we are going to be starting that. The very current item we are working on completing is connectivity with the banking system so that there will be two-way connectivity for persons wanting to channel funds from their deposit accounts.

“That work is very advanced, and focused on ensuring integration between mobile platforms and the Automated Clearing House. I anticipate we should hit some of those milestones in August. It’s broken into several steps but we anticipate completing that this year.”