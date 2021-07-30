Retail Relief At No New Restrictions

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN retailers are breathing a sigh of relief after no new COVID-19 restrictions were announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis during his national address.

The sector had suffered economic fallout as a result of COVID-19 restrictions implemented in 2020, which prohibited retail stores from operating for much of the year.

Even when stores were given the green light to open, they were limited to curbside services.

However, despite COVID-19’s impact, Dr Minnis said the country’s economy is showing promising signs of recovery and noted small businesses are “bouncing” back.

Yesterday, The Tribune contacted several local retailers to see whether there has been increased business activity in recent months, many of whom said it was picking up slightly.

Lorene’s Department Store’s operations manager, Nicole Aranha said while business levels are a far cry from pre-COVID times, they are an improvement from last year.

“For clothing stores, it’s slowly coming back because of course, there are people still without jobs or they’re also working on a rotation system so they’re not getting what they’re used to so with clothing it’s slower because it’s not a necessity besides underwear,” she said.

“But we can’t really compare it to last year because at least six months of the year, we were closed completely and I don’t have the dates in front of me so of course, we were making nothing so of course anything is better than nothing. Some months are still down but others we are seeing a recovery.”

Meanwhile, John Cathopoulis, general manager of John’s Shoe Store added: “We’re doing fine. I’m not complaining. How could you complain in a time like this. Whatever happens, happens and that’s always been our mantra. We’re still surviving. We haven’t had to let anyone go or shorten our staff. We have like 50 people employed. I have been encouraged by what we have been doing given the current climate.”

Still, Mr Cathopoulis said he would like to see a further re-opening of the economy to help boost sales.

“I would like to see these emergency orders finished so nightlife could return, so funerals and weddings could have the numbers they’re used to having and shoppers would be coming shopping for those type of events – regattas and all these events a fashion store like ours really depends on.”

Many residents anticipated Dr Minnis would announce additional restrictions yesterday in response to rising virus numbers in the country.

However, he announced none – something that was welcomed with open arms in some businesses.

“It was a big sigh of relief concerning us because curbside for a clothing retail store and I’m sure shoes as well, certain retail stores it’s very hard to deal with curbside because people like to try on and feel the material or fit an item so yes, there was a big sigh of relief because I was feeling like he was going to do a lockdown,” Ms Aranha said.