Ship With Invasive Beetle Offloads Here: Vessel Infected With Asian Insect Sailed To Freeport After Us Ban

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
Environmental activist Joseph Darville is outraged over the docking and offloading of a cargo ship allegedly laden with a shipment of wood infested with an invasive beetle that destroys crops.
The “Pan Jasmine” cargo vessel is allegedly docked at Bradford Marine in Freeport. It was initially inspected by US Federal Agents near New Orleans and denied entry after the cargo of wood was discovered infested with a type of Asian beetle that has been destroying trees in the US for about 25 years.
According to reports, the ship was ordered to leave US waters and departed July 21 for Freeport, Bahamas, for disposal.
Some of the shipment has already been offloaded and taken to the landfill in Freeport, according to Mr Darville, who is calling on Bahamian authorities to immediately investigate the matter.
“This is absolutely unbelievable,” Mr Darville lamented in a voice note posted and circulated on social media.
“That stuff, poison sh-- is already on the island. It is stored at Bradford Marine, and in addition to that, the ship fooled the people by saying it is a regular tonnage and did not say anything about it being contaminated. And so, they were receiving it as if it was just stuff that can be discarded.”
Mr Darville, chairman of Save of the Bays, an environmental group, said an official at Sanitation Services has confirmed to him that some of the contaminated shipment is already at the landfill.
He said that the official said the shipment is in one area and has already been sprayed after learning it was contaminated.
“How can something like that happen in a modern city like Freeport? Who allowed them to offload that stuff?” asked Mr Darville.
“Who permitted Bradford Marine to allow that to be offloaded in Freeport, and offloaded also at the landfill?
“This is unbelievable. I hope whatever authorities in this country would get onto that immediately.”
“Are we becoming a dumping ground now for poisonous materials that Louisiana or Mississippi who would not even allow the ship to dock there, and the darn ship comes here? Who cleared the ship? Who allowed it to be cleared in our waters for this stuff to be offloaded and to be landed in Freeport. This is absolutely unbelievable,” Mr Darville stressed.
According to the website www.nola.com, it was reported that Federal agents inspecting a cargo ship near New Orleans ordered it out of the country after finding it infested with a type of Asian beetle that has been destroying trees in the US for about 25 years.
“They discovered the invasive beetle in wood onboard the Pan Jasmine on July 17, just after the 590-foot-long vessel anchored in the Mississippi River about a mile downriver from New Orleans, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. Flagged under Panama, the ship had previously offloaded a shipment of aluminium in Veracruz, Mexico, after departing a port in India,” it read.
It further indicated that “Federal agents discovered the invasive beetle in wood onboard the Pan Jasmine on July 17, just after the 590-foot-long vessel anchored in the Mississippi River about a mile downriver from New Orleans, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.
The article reported the beetle is of the Cerambycidae family of long-horned beetles that bore into the wood and can feed on a wide variety of trees in the US, eventually killing them. The. insect forms permanent colonies that can compete with native species and damage crops.
“If the wood had been offloaded into the US, it would have been put in a Louisiana landfill where the insects could crawl out and invade the local habitat, causing incalculable damage,” said Terri Edwards, the agency’s New Orleans area port director.
Cerambycids were first discovered in the US in New York City in 1996. Native to China and the Korean peninsula, the beetles were accidentally imported into the US via wooden shipping materials. Within two years, infestations resulted in the destruction of almost 7,000 trees and control measures that have cost more than $530 million, the article reported.
“If left uncontrolled, Cerambycids and other invasive wood-boring beetles could cause more than $100 billion in damage to the US economy, according to the Agriculture Department.
Comments
Emilio26 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
It seems like our customs and border security are useless.
xtreme2x 6 hours, 45 minutes ago
THEY ARE NOT USELESS, IF THEY RECEIVES DIRECTIVES FROM HIGHER UP.
mandela 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
Useless and slack not to mention dumb and D-Average, anything foreign can always slip through our corrupt official's hands. I wonder how many pieces of silver were handed to the Judas of this operation.
realitycheck242 6 hours, 32 minutes ago
The ship "Pan Jasmine" arrived in freeport on July 24th and off loaded the infected wood and left on July 27th. It is presently in the gulf of Mexico headed to New Orleans
Sickened 5 hours, 55 minutes ago
Because they didn't declare this serious infestation to us I assume that they will never be allowed to enter our waters again and that a large fine will be sent to their head office?
jus2cents 5 hours, 54 minutes ago
Heads should roll!
Dawes 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
If the ship comes back into Bahamian waters it should be impounded, if not impounded any other ships owned by that company. There should be a massive fine for this. However we all know it will be swept under the rug, perhaps a donation for hurricane repairs will make it better.
tribanon 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
It took quite some research work to trace through the building, re-flagging and ownership history of this ship but sure enough its current owner is a ship-leasing enterprise based in none other than Communist China. Surprise, surprise.
The Communist Chinese first send us their lab created 'gain-of-function' Wuhan virus, and, as if that wasn't bad enough, they've now sent us the mother-of-all ferociously invasive beetles to finish us off.
The Minnis-led FNM administration's very cozy and most harmful relationship with the Communist Chinese Party is the only explanation for why this Communist Chinese owned ship, which was denied entry to the US because of its poisonous cargo, was allowed to enter The Bahamas, dump its poisonous materials on Grand Bahama, and then quickly leave our country for the open seas.
The constant and very dangerous pandering and kowtowing of Minnis and D'Aguilar to the Communist Chinese must be stopped.
And the Communist Chinese ambassador to The Bahamas, who obviously had full prior knowledge of this ship's rejection incident with the US government because of its poisonous cargo, and who no doubt assisted with obtaining the authorization from our government officials for the dumping of its poisonous cargo on Grand Bahama, should immediately be declared persona non grata and permanently expelled from our country.
proudloudandfnm 51 minutes ago
The ship is owned by a South Korean company. Why do you lie so much?
https://www.balticshipping.com/vessel...">https://www.balticshipping.com/vessel...
sage 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
Noboby is home! We are led by a culture of jackasses who have no intention to do good by the Bahamian people. When will we decide that we have to be responsible for each other.
When will we have a responsible government ...for the people...by out people ...for all of our people?
DiverBelow 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
Foreigners understand the Third World mentality of 'slip me something & I will look the other way'. If Bahamians themselves do not respect the sovereignty rules enough to enforce them, why should foreigners do it for them? Case in point, this event, Cruise ship garbage dumping, Shipping ballast-water dumping, North BiminiCubana, and many more...
Bonefishpete 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
Surely there most be some world banned pesticide laying about the Port to douse them Beetles.
proudloudandfnm 53 minutes ago
Unfortunately this kind of thing happens all the time and our government never does a thing about it. Landscape companies routinely import banned plants, ships routinely discard dunnage with no inspections or approvals by customs. Our government simply does not care.
That said. There is no way this ship can be docked at Bradfords. Bradford is in a canal behind a bend and this ship could not maneuver to that location. From the picture it appears its docked at Bahama Rock....
proudloudandfnm 41 minutes ago
Hopefully Sanitation Services has been made aware and will burn the wood immediately. And now that it is public knowledge customs is stopping the offload and ordering the ship out of the country. Would also be a good idea to interrogate the ship agent and B. Rock to determine how much they knew before working the offload.
Also, its probably a good idea to stop dunnage offloads, its not exactly a huge business. Just stop allowing it...
proudloudandfnm 38 minutes ago
Wait. The ship has already offloaded the wood and is now sailing to NOLA????
Damn. So basically the beetles are here now and no one knew anything until this article?????
Oh yeah. Heads should definitely roll!!!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID