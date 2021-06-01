Animal Control

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am writing in hopes that you and your paper can bring my family and me some relief from a bad situation that exists in my area of “Kool Acres”.

In February, three young dogs, which have plagued us since October of last year, young healthy approximately 45-50 pounds, wakened me and my family by a loud noise in our car port. We looked outside and saw the dogs playing and tearing up everything they could.

We called the dog pound and was promised that someone would come and check it out as soon as possible. Three weeks later, nothing, no one showed up, I was told to call the Police, as the destruction from their playing mounted. The Police came twice and nothing happened. We went back to calling the dog pound, begging for relief, as we have two indoor dogs, with a closed in pen outside for exercise and other functions. Our dogs go crazy every time the three dogs show up, which is sometimes 2:00am.!

We were told that the pound does not have a van that works and they do not know when, if ever, they will get one. They sometimes have to beg The Humane Society to help pick up animals that are wounded, if the Society cannot help, they are left on the streets to rot away.

Some third world country we are!

We have over 50,000 unattended animals roaming our streets and not one truck, or bus to collect the sick and dead animal off our streets.

So, Mr Minister in charge, and the Bahamian government, please pay some attention to dumb animals, then maybe I can get some sleep.

Please help.

BOB NEVIL

Nassau,

May 30, 2021.