Family Shock As Man Shot Dead At Home

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN died on Sunday on Washington Street after being shot.

A relative identified the deceased as 35-year-old Alfred Lightbourn Jr.

According to police, shortly after 11pm, officers were called to Washington Street where the body of a male was found. On the officers arrival, they saw the victim on the ground.

Police said: “Initial investigations revealed that the residents heard the sound of gunshots. Moments later, they went outside at the rear of their home and found the male lying on the ground suffering from gunshot injuries. Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and following their examinations, the body was pronounced lifeless.”

The victim’s sister, Nikia Lightbourne, told The Tribune yesterday that her brother went out with his cousin that day before heading home.

“She said she dropped him off later that night through Podoleo Street, like around probably something to nine, eight and he told her that he would’ve been okay,” the sister said.

As to whether the sister was nearby when the incident happened, Ms Lightbourne said she lived right down the road.

“We live on Lincoln Boulevard,” she said. “It’s Washington Street where he (was found), the yard is an open yard, so he was actually coming from the Washington Street side to get in the yard.

“The yard is his house. He was actually coming through the gate and that’s when they shot him.”

She said her mother heard the gunshots and saw her brother’s body.

“My mother who was home at that time she said they heard four shots… she went to go look outside to see anybody and she said she didn’t see anybody at that time.

“Then her nephew came to the door saying ‘auntie someone outside say to see if that’s Alfred laying on the floor’.

“She throw on some clothes and she run outside and when she ran outside to where his body was – that was him. He was laying on his side and she said she tried to shake him and she was calling his name, but he wouldn’t respond.”

She said the family is emotionally in “shock” because her sibling was not troublesome, as far as she knew.

“The brother I know, he isn’t a troublesome person at all. All he do is come home from work, lay down. When he ready, (he would) eat, and then go wash cars. A lot of people come to him to come wash their cars for them and that’s basically him,” she said.

She added he had no criminal record.

When asked if her brother complained about being threatened or if he had any issues with anyone, she answered: “No, ma’am, not at all. We wasn’t aware of anything and it didn’t seem (so) because he still used to hang with his friends through Podoleo Street, I understand.”

Lightbourne leaves behind a three-year-old daughter.