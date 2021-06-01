Job Readiness Graduates Praised By Youth Minister

By DENISE MAYCOCK

MINISTER of Youth, Sports, and Culture Iram Lewis commended over 70 young participants who completed the seven-week job readiness programme in Grand Bahama.

During the closing out ceremony yesterday, 72 graduates of the programme were presented with certificates, which certifies that they are now equipped with soft development skills and on-the-job training.

Some participants have already been hired by local businesses, including restaurants, the Ministry of Tourism, and other government agencies where they were placed for training.

The programme catered to young people between the ages of 17-25 who had not been able to find employment since the COVID pandemic began in March 2020.

“The island of Grand Bahama has been through a lot over the past few years. We all know of the travesties, complications, and issues this world has been through as a result of this pandemic,” Mr Lewis said. “As we strive to create our new normal, this group has been equipped with the tools needed to flourish in the work environment locally and abroad.

“You have persevered, you survived the global pandemic, the worst hurricane in 50 years, government lockdowns, school closures, and an economic downturn in Grand Bahama and you are still here,” he added.

The programme, he indicated, has prepared them for “an ever-changing” workforce.

“You are now equipped more than ever to confidently enter the job market and acquire the jobs of your choosing,” said Mr Lewis.

He was pleased that the programme benefitted persons from all across the island from as far as Gambier Point in East Grand Bahama to West End.

He is confident the participants will succeed in their future endeavours.

“I am proud to say these young people show us the positive, and great potential for the future,” he said.

He indicated there are a variety of social ills, such as crime, poverty, and varied social inequalities, that negatively affect young people.

He stated his ministry understands the importance of youth overcoming those issues and provides opportunities to young people of all walks of life to realign themselves and get on the right track through their soft-skills development and on-the-job training.

Mr Lewis noted that this year the programme was inclusive, blended and diversified.

There were virtual and in-person sessions that taught soft skills to persons with disabilities, and also recent high school graduates and college students.

He said the ministry aimed to ensure the entire island of Grand Bahama was represented.