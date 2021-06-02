1,400 Baha Mar Staff Vaccinated

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ABOUT 1,400 out of Baha Mar’s 4,000 employees have been vaccinated thus far, the resort’s senior vice-president of external relations and government affairs, Robert Sands said yesterday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Sands noted how pleased the resort was to participate in the arrangement to support the Ministry of Health and Bahamians with COVID-19 vaccinations.

He added it was planned that the vaccination site at the resort’s convention centre will be open for at least another two weeks and perhaps longer depending on the arrival of additional vaccines into the country.

Asked about the number of workers vaccinated, Mr Sands said: “I think we are up about 1,400 of about 4,000, so it’s a work in progress.”

As for the resort’s bookings, Mr Sands said the property has noticed a trend over the last two to three weeks.

“We had a programme in place (on) testing every guest on arrival. That testing requirement is only for persons who are not fully vaccinated. We are seeing upwards to 60 to 70 percent of our arriving guests are now fully vaccinated that’s coming to this particular resort.”

The country’s number one industry is trying to bounce back after the blow the pandemic has dealt tourism. Asked about when he thinks bookings will return to normal for Baha Mar, Mr Sands examined several factors.

“I think we have to look at it as part of a process. Every week on week, The Bahamas is seeing an incremental growth in business but more importantly demand for The Bahamas destination has been increasing exponentially in the last number of months and that is a very encouraging sign. I think there’s three reasons that contribute to that.

“The first reason is that there is significant pent-up demand for a sun destination. Secondly, The Bahamas, notwithstanding some of our own pitfalls, has demonstrated that we are operating in a safe environment and that protocols are certainly in place. Thirdly our source markets are proving that they want to leave the United States or wherever they are, and travel and the new initiative of home porting as well is creating some demand, additional demand for The Bahamas as well.”

Asked about Christmas bookings, he told reporters “Let us take one step at a time.”

But, in terms of numbers, the summer season is looking better than the winter, he said. It is anticipated the momentum will continue barring any unknown or unseen setbacks.

He also noted British Airways landing in the country on Monday is a good sign as the gateway to Europe is open.

It was previously reported Atlantis is removing complimentary COVID-19 testing for its staff. When asked if Baha Mar will follow, Mr Sands replied: “I am sure most operators are looking to the way forward, having supported their associates in providing free of charge this particular cost. At some point in time, I’m sure individual properties will make that particular decision. No decision has been made here at Baha Mar at this time.”