23 More Homes To Be Demolished

WORKS Minister Desmond Bannister said his ministry spearheaded the demolition of 23 illegal structures in The Farm shanty town in Abaco last week, with some 20 more structures targeted for demolition this week.

The move comes despite widespread calls from local and international human rights activists urging the government to halt demolition works of homes in the storm-hit community.

Activists have said the move could result in thousands of residents being displaced.

Over the weekend, a group of residents from The Farm protested on the island, with some children seen holding placards that read “no shelters in Abaco, we have nowhere to go,” and “we need help” while delegates from the United Nations visited the island as part of their mission to this country.

Yesterday, Mr Bannister said Saturday’s demonstration shows that “people are being coached” and taught “how to evade” the law.

“The challenge is this throughout this country, there is an organised effort, a really organised effort to build shanty towns,” he said before going to a Cabinet meeting. “These are not coincidental. It’s highly organised. You can see by what happened when these children were put in front of cameras over the weekend.

“These people are being coached and they’re being taught how to evade the laws of The Bahamas. It’s very important that all of us Bahamians and people who come into the country obey the laws. That’s very important.”

Yesterday, Mr Bannister said he is concerned about the issue of unregulated communities on Abaco and several other Family Islands. He added his ministry is doing its best to “keep up” with the new developments.

He said the government remains committed to eradicating unregulated shanty towns across the country.

This comes amid recent reports of new shanty towns emerging on Abaco, particularly in the Dundas Town and Murphy Town communities, and on other islands as well.

“I am concerned about Abaco,” Mr Bannister said. “I’m concerned about Eleuthera. I’m concerned about Andros and for those of y’all who went out to Carmichael last week, you’d see the growing shanty towns right there, growing right there next to where the immigration minister lives and you know none of these persons have permits. If you look at the structures, you’ll see that none of them meet the code so what’s going to happen if we have a hurricane?

“…The Ministry of Public Works is trying its best to keep up with what’s happening and it’s also important for Bahamians to keep informing us as the illegal activities are going on because those are the illegal activities that impact our lives, every one of us.”

He added: “When the Ministry of Agriculture comes and examines the water table and tells me how polluted the water table is in certain areas, every one of us is impacted because most of us have wells we use for different purposes and all of those things come back and affect us so it’s critical for us to be able to report when we see these things happening and we keep investigating at the same time we’re doing our job.”

According to Mr Bannister, more than 40 illegal structures have been demolished in Abaco so far in recent weeks.

In April, 45 “incomplete and unoccupied structures” were demolished in the shanty town after government officials posted eviction notices on the illegally erected buildings weeks earlier.

“Last week, we demolished 23 structures in the farm,” Mr Bannister told reporters yesterday. “The week before that, we did 20 and this week we marked 22 for demolition and we’re going to keep consistently demolishing them until all are gone and we’re going to continue to move on to other areas.

“There is a manpower challenge and there is a cost involved in this so as soon as we can start preventing people from doing it, it’s going to be best for all of us. It’s going to save you, your taxpayer’s money and that’s why it’s so important for us to stop it.”

For his part, Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson insisted yesterday that the government is dealing with shanty towns in the country in a humane way.

However, he noted that if certain people feel that the government is committing some wrongdoing, they should come forward and voice their grievances.

He said: “If we’re doing something wrong, we encourage freedom of conscience, freedom of expression, say that to us. We encourage anyone in The Bahamas to speak to the UN or whatever have you. We have no problems with that, but where are the adults who wrote those placards? They should come forward.

“But you take the children and put the children out front, and you hide in the back, it’s like throwing a stone or a rock and then hiding it. If we’re doing something that’s contrary with the law, tell us. Tell us how we can enhance it, but let me say this, when the UN comes, they present their passport. They go into regulated places to live and reside and eat...but where these communities stretch for more than ten or 20 acres or miles, you cannot deal with it anymore.”