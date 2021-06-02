$357,000 Of Repairs Approved For 37 Sweeting Cay Homes

THE Disaster Reconstruction Authority has approved some 37 homeowners on Sweeting’s Cay for nearly $360,000 of repair assistance under the Small Homes Repair Programme.

Katherine Smith, managing director of DRA, reported that an approved sum of $357,500 has been granted for home repairs on the cay, but there is a shortfall of funds to complete repairs for 15 of the homes.

“Out of the 37 approved homeowners, 22 have received $199,979.10 in assistance leaving a balance of $7,520.90. There remain 15 homeowners who have not yet been assisted, however, their approval value is $150,000,” she said.

The DRA has a database of approximately 4,000 Abaco and Grand Bahama residents who have met the criteria for assistance from the programme.

Any Sweeting’s Cay home that was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian is entitled to a $10,000 purchase order.

In a statement issued this week, the DRA commended international NGOs for their assistance with the rebuilding efforts on Sweeting’s Cay.

“The collaboration between international non-governmental organisations CORE, SBP, and Rotary Grand Bahama to provide stable and secure homes for Dorian residents in Sweeting’s Cay is progressing well,” the statement read.

Mrs Smith added: “We appreciate the sweat equity given by our partners to provide homes and assist homeowners with repairs on Sweeting’s Cay. Our goal is to continue our reconstruction efforts and assist those impacted as a result of Dorian and continue this great collaboration with NGOs working in the disaster zones.

“We thank Rotary Grand Bahama for constructing nine homes for families on Sweeting’s Cay. Rotary is currently assisting 14 homeowners with repairs.”

In Sweeting’s Cay, Mrs Smith said the homes provided by Rotary Grand Bahama to residents are 80 percent completed.

She explained that once Sweeting’s Cay residents received their Rotary home and had applied for assistance from the DRA, they were able to receive the $10,000 purchase order for 100 percent labour or materials or a combination of both.

Mrs Smith indicated that they are focused on completing reconstruction work on Sweeting’s Cay.

She reported that some 18 temporary units are 80 percent completed on the cay for housing and business services. Other resources, she said, are being sought to deal with debris removal and marine clean-up.