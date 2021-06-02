Editorial: Are 120,000 Vaccinations Really Enough?

THE Minister of Health was in optimistic mood yesterday.

As Renward Wells received the second of his COVID-19 vaccination injections, he talked to reporters about the nation’s progress in its fight against the pandemic.

His numbers, however, didn’t seem to add up.

Let us recap a little first. Back in March, Mr Wells was predicting that The Bahamas would have achieved herd immunity – the stage where enough of the population has become immune through infection or vaccination to reduce the chance of more infections – by the start of the summer.

Well, summer’s here and we’re not there yet. So yesterday, Mr Wells outlined some new goals.

“I would say if we could vaccinate 120,000 of our population we would be in good stead. That’s just my number. I’m not the health expert,” said the Health Minister, “but just sitting down and talking to other health experts the thinking is if we can get probably around 120,000 people vaccinated, we would be in good stead as a nation.”

The numbers are simple enough – experts estimate that you would need around 80 percent of people to be vaccinated or have been infected to reach herd immunity.

Mr Wells himself rounds the numbers off and says our population is around 400,000. So that would mean the herd immunity threshold would be about 320,000 people. Take the 120,000 off which Mr Wells is hoping to reach in vaccination terms, and that leaves 200,000 people – half our population – that would need to have caught COVID-19 to reach that 80 percent figure.

That, of course, is massively more than the number of confirmed cases so far – at the time of going to press, the total number of cases to date was 11,864. Of that number, 230 have been confirmed as having died of COVID-19.

Now Mr Wells is quite right when he says that “you have a large portion who would’ve been exposed to the virus who was asymptomatic, who showed no sign, so they would’ve not tested”.

International studies show varying results but it is suggested that about 30 percent of people with COVID-19 never develop symptoms. If that holds true here, then we would have experienced around just short of 17,000 cases here in The Bahamas so far.

That, obviously, is far short of the 200,000 figure for herd immunity if we rely on only 120,000 vaccinations.

The Tribune has alone among Bahamian media repeatedly reported based on the globally accepted Our World In Data statistics on the likely infection rates that the declared numbers of confirmed cases is massively below the number given on the daily cases update.

Even if the asymptomatic rate is higher, we would have seen that outcome in a much greater rate of deaths.

So it looks to us as if those numbers are coming up short.

Back when Mr Wells was in the PLP, Prime Minister Dr Minnis said that Parliamentarians used to call him Einstein and described him as “intelligent and methodical”.

We suggest that Einstein might need to double check his maths.

Cruise windfall

There are grounds for optimism elsewhere. Royal Caribbean is aiming to triple its Bahamian arrivals to six million by 2030.

That extra four million passengers could bring an extra $1bn in spending that stays with Bahamian companies, the company’s vice-president of government relations for the Americas predicted yesterday.

Part of it is that the industry is having to seek out new home ports outside the US – with The Bahamas right in line to benefit.

Ports in Florida are at full capacity, and those in Texas and Louisiana are not far behind. America’s shortfall is our windfall.

As we look to emerging from COVID-19, this is exactly the type of news we want to hear, and we must do all we can to put Bahamian businesses in a position to benefit from such a move.

We’ve been experiencing hard times so long that it’s been hard to imagine a bright future – but news such as this could really bring that future to our doorstep.