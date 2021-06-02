Rudy King Trial Gets Under Way

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

FIVE Post Office Department employees testified yesterday at the opening of the fraud trial of Bahamian businessman Rudolph “Rudy” King.

In 2019, the impresario was charged with defrauding the General Post Office of over half a million dollars, then laundering that amount between 2012 and 2015.

At the time, the 52-year-old was charged with five counts each of fraud and money laundering concerning allegations that he defrauded the Post Office’s savings account of $632,416 between June 2012 and April 2015.

According to the prosecution, King defrauded the GPO’s savings account of $125,688 between June 13, 2012 and April 2, 2015; another $243,225 between June 11, 2012 and April 15, 2015; another $151,252 between August 12, 2014 and March 26, 2015; an additional $9,437 between October 30, 2014 and April 8, 2015; and another $102,814 between November 11, 2014 and March 5, 2015.

King is also alleged to have laundered the individual amounts from June 11, 2012 right up to April 8, 2015.

When he first appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis, he denied the charges and his case was adjourned for trial.

Yesterday, Jennifer Johnson, the Postmaster General of the department, told the court that she served as the assistant postmaster between 2012 and 2015 when the fraud was alleged to have taken place.

Mrs Johnson said she remembered that she had “several conversations” with the police in 2017 in relation to the matter. She also said at the time that she was instructed by the then Postmaster General to conduct an internal audit in relation to five accounts that were in King’s name.

During the hearing, King was represented by Damien Gomez, QC. During his cross-examination of Mrs Johnson, he asked her whether it was true if record keeping at the department was impaired at some point due to computer malfunctions.

In response, Mrs Johnson said there was a time when the computers broke down. When asked, she also stated that that fact was taken into consideration in discussions concerning the audit and general criticisms of the Post Office Savings Bank.

The second witness to take the stand was Margaret Winters, now retired, who said she recalled giving a statement in relation to King’s case in 2016.

She said she knew the accused from seeing him at the South Beach Post Office where he came in weekly or daily to conduct withdrawals and deposits.

After asking Mrs Winters to identify the evidence, prosecutor Eucal Bonaby submitted a total of 17 ledgers, withdrawals and deposit sheets from the Post Office into evidence.

When Sheree Minnis spoke under oath, the court was told that she worked in the department as the assistant supervisor of the Savings Bank section.

When she was asked if she recalled doing anything “with respect to Rudolph King”, she said at the time, she was a clerk at the Savings Bank window and was the person responsible for opening up two of his accounts. Mrs Minnis said while she could not recall the names of the accounts, she remembered that they were in the name of organisations.

After questioning Mrs Minnis, Mr Bonaby entered 39 more withdrawal, deposit and ledger sheets into evidence.

The last two witnesses were Sheila Gibson and Julie Christie. Mrs Gibson, who has been employed at the department for 39 years, said she was familiar with King because she knew him as a customer who came to the Savings Bank to conduct transactions.

Mrs Christie also told the court that she recalled doing transactions for the accused who would come to the Savings Bank at least twice a month.

The case continues today.