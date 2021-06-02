Wells’ New Magic Number - 120,000: Minister Says Hitting This Vaccination Total Puts Us In ‘Good Place’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Renward Wells estimates that 120,000 people need to be vaccinated in order for the nation to be “in good stead” in the fight against COVID-19.

However, Mr Wells yesterday could not say how close the nation is to herd immunity in order to have restrictions lifted. Speaking to reporters after getting his second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at the Baha Mar resort, the minister gave a rough estimate of the portion of population that needs to be vaccinated.

He explained: “I would say right now we have a population of 382,000. I always round it up to about 400,000 persons. We have probably about 60,000 individuals who would’ve at least received their first dose and I think we’re probably around, well I’m not exactly sure where we are in terms of those who would’ve received their second dose, but I believe that given the fact that we’ve gone through the first and the second wave of COVID, we would’ve had some 11,000 Bahamians who would’ve tested positive in addition to those who have been vaccinated.”

“You know, you have a large portion who would’ve been exposed to the virus who was asymptotic, who showed no sign, so they would’ve not tested. I would say if we could vaccinate 120,000 of our population we would be in good stead. That’s just my number. I’m not the health expert but just sitting down and talking to other health experts the thinking is if we can get probably around 120,000 people vaccinated, we would be in good stead as a nation.”

On Sunday, health officials said 55,037 total doses had been administered: 46,378 people had received one dose of the vaccine while 8,659 people had been fully vaccinated up to that point.

Yesterday Mr Wells said that, according to the World Health Organization, if 80 percent of the population has been exposed to COVID, either by vaccination or exposure to the disease, they would consider that to be herd immunity.

Back in March, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis suggested Bahamians can look forward to Independence Day and Junkanoo celebrations possibly being held later this year depending on the country’s COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile talks are continuing to procure additional vaccines.

Mr Wells said yesterday: “We are in discussions at the highest level for procurement of additional vaccines for the country.

“We have had discussions with the Chinese here in the country, we’ve (been) offered as a nation, as the Minister of Foreign Affairs would say, vaccines from China.”

Attorney General Carl Bethel blasted developed countries for hoarding COVID-19 vaccines during a debate in the Senate last month. The White House announced in April the US will share up to 60 million of its AstraZeneca vaccines with other countries. President Joe Biden pledged another 20 million vaccine doses in May.

The health minister could not say definitively if the US had indicated whether The Bahamas will be among the countries to receive the vaccines, but he did describe the discussions as “faithful and fruitful”.

“I can say that we are in discussions with the United States at the highest level. You would’ve seen the senator send a letter to the administration, the Biden administration, on behalf of The Bahamas. We do have a lot of lobbying individuals. Individuals we lobby and who lobby for and on our behalf. We have direct contacts with the State Department. As you know the Minister of Foreign Affairs speaks directly to those in the State Department.

“We have the US Embassy here, so we’ve made our case and I don’t foresee that if the United States was going to donate, deploy, give away vaccines that The Bahamas would not be a part of that. We are one of five countries that sits on the border of the United States. The US has Russia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and The Bahamas. So, I do not see that the United States would not seek to deploy vaccines to us.”

As for the roll out of vaccines in the prison, he indicated the vaccine committee is debating the whole issue as to when they’re going to move into the facility.