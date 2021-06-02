Western Air Founder Urges Vaccinations

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE co-founder and chief operating officer of Western Air, who was airlifted from Grand Bahama to the United States with COVID-19 after initially testing negative for the virus, is urging residents to consider their vaccination options as the country strives to move past the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Western Air said after feeling flu-like symptoms, Shandrice Woodside-Rolle took multiple tests that came back negative. The Tribune understands at least one of those tests was a PCR test.

According to Western Air, Mrs Woodside-Rolle’s symptoms worsened days after taking the initial tests. She subsequently retested and received a positive COVID-19 result. She then isolated at her residence in Freeport.

“By Friday, May 28, with no improvement, her daughter sought medical attention and admitted her to the Rand Memorial Hospital,” the statement said. “After careful consideration and discussion between her family, private doctors and the medical team at the Rand, it was decided it was best to airlift Mrs Woodside-Rolle to a quality, level one medical facility in the US.

“Mrs Woodside-Rolle expresses how grateful she is for the nurses and doctors at the Rand that treated her with tremendous care and looks forward to thanking them again personally in the future.

“While it is a private matter, if you know Shanny, you know her first thought is to nurture, give and care for others. With this transparency, she hopes others will avoid the same fate and choose not to underestimate the remaining threat of the disease, even when exercising the usual safety protocols. We encourage all to consider their vaccination options to keep them and their families protected.

“Currently, she is showing significant improvement and receiving excellent medical care. We are working closely with her medical team, trusting in God and praying for a full and speedy recovery.”