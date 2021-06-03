0

95 Migrants Repatriated

As of Thursday, June 3, 2021

NEARLY 100 Haitian migrants were repatriated on Thursday.

The group consisted of 67 men, 22 women, and six minors who were repatriated from New Providence to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, the Department of Immigration said.

A joint team of officers from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Immigration Department, assisted by a volunteer from the Bahamas Red Cross Society, escorted this group.

“Senior Immigration Officer Wyberg Brown successfully led the escort onboard a Bahamasair charter flight with all Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols strictly enforced, as the health, welfare, and safety of our officers, law enforcement counterparts, and migrants remain our top priority in this COVID-19 environment,” the department said.

Comments

