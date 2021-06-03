95 Migrants Repatriated

NEARLY 100 Haitian migrants were repatriated on Thursday.

The group consisted of 67 men, 22 women, and six minors who were repatriated from New Providence to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, the Department of Immigration said.

A joint team of officers from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Immigration Department, assisted by a volunteer from the Bahamas Red Cross Society, escorted this group.

“Senior Immigration Officer Wyberg Brown successfully led the escort onboard a Bahamasair charter flight with all Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols strictly enforced, as the health, welfare, and safety of our officers, law enforcement counterparts, and migrants remain our top priority in this COVID-19 environment,” the department said.