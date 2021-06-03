Budget 'A Step In The Right Direction' For Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MORE Grand Bahama businesspersons and residents are weighing in on the plans and benefits announced in the budget communication delivered last week by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

As the island continues to recover and rebuild from Hurricane Dorian, the Minnis administration has decided to extend the SERZ relief order to December 31 and to implement an employment incentive programme that will allow businesses to apply for a VAT credit to cover the salaries of up to ten new employees brought onto their payroll as of July 1.

Dr Minnis also mentioned plans for the development of a new airport for Grand Bahama, and a multi-story tower at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Although some people have expressed a bit of scepticism about the reasons or motives behind the concessions, others see it as a step in the right direction.

“The budget put forth by the PM is progressive and a step in the right direction for GB,” said Freeport businessman Derek King. “I think individuals, small businesses, and residents should be pleased with it, especially during these trying times.”

He believes that the construction of a four-story tower at the hospital is needed.

Mr King stated that the government has done a tremendous job in renovating the Rand Memorial Hospital, which was devastated following severe flooding during the hurricane in September 2019.

“The four-story it is definitely needed,” he said. “It is not only a matter of if but whenever we get hit with another hurricane (like Dorian) again that four-story wing should be self-contained – you don’t have to shut it down… and you don’t have to move patients from the building. So, definitely, that is a step in the right direction and my hat goes off to the PM and his Cabinet team who have begun to plan that.”

Stephanie Ferguson also agrees that a tower addition at the hospital is necessary and more realistic than building a new hospital.

She said: “The flooding we had with Dorian, they can move everyone up from the first floor – I think that is smart. Everyone wants a new hospital, but realistically we can’t afford that at this time, especially after what we’ve been through.”

In terms of concessions for small to medium businesses, Mrs Ferguson said it is needed because SMEs were hit hard in the last two years by two major crises.

“I was pleased with the budget, especially after the last two years. I really did not expect there to be a lot of concessions and tax breaks… but I am happy to see those plans in place to assist businesses and those who want to start their own businesses.”

She said the pandemic hit many businesses harder than the monster storm.

“I think COVID did more damage than the hurricane did. My company was starting to rebound by February and then COVID hit in March and we lost 50 percent of our business. COVID did a number on us, and at that time the government had certain grants and loans available to small businesses which we took advantage of, and it helped us keep everyone employed. I am glad they are trying to continue the same thing going into this new year.”

Mrs Ferguson was also happy about the plans for the airport in Grand Bahama.

“I am hoping we get something here in GB like what is in Nassau and the public-private partnership deal will allow us to have that. I wish it could be on a quicker timeframe. But, people must understand that we came out of a horrific hurricane and COVID crippled us, and it will take more time than we anticipated. I feel very positive about it all,” she said.

Michelle Dorsett, president of the Commonwealth Hotel Services and Allied Workers Union, expressed a feeling of relief and commended the Minnis administration for easing the burden of many in Grand Bahama.

“For the past two years, I was praying and waiting for something like this to happen for GB, especially the business sector,” she said. “It will be a big relief and take the burden off people.”

Ms Dorsett also thinks that a VAT credit to businesses to encourage the hiring of new workers will not only greatly assist businesspersons, but also increase employment and jobs.

“We in GB have been down for two years with the hurricane and pandemic. So, we are pleased that the PM is looking out for Grand Bahamians, and especially the small business sector.”

Melissa Sears, an insurance professional, thinks that the relief order extension will be beneficial.

“I think it is a good thing; it is the right thing to do because we came off one of the worst hurricanes on record for the Bahamas in 2019, and then we went into a global COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Ms Sears noted that people were still in the process of trying to recover or rebuild when the pandemic hit. She believes that the extension of relief will give Grand Bahamians an opportunity to get back on their feet.

However, Ms Sears noted that there are Grand Bahamians who are taking a wait-and-see approach.

“In talking to persons, most have that wait to see it attitude before they believe. And the reason for that I think is during the twin storms Frances and Jeanne when GB suffered a double blow of devastation, the GB economy has struggled to get back on track. For most Grand Bahamians, it does not matter which administration comes in, they have been made promise after promise…and they are at the point where I hear what you say, but I need to see it.”