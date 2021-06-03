Editorial: One Man’S Struggle, A Whole Community’S Support

IT has been a tough year for many of us – but few will have had as tough a year as artist Kim Smith.

As detailed in today’s Weekend section, in June last year, he was walking along Montagu foreshore to exercise with the beaches closed due to COVID-19 protocols. But his walk ended in disaster, as he fell and damaged his spinal cord.

The fall left him temporarily paralysed and covered in blood. At first, it was unclear if he would even regain the ability to move – but a year on, he has returned to the scene of the fall, able to walk under his own power once more.

His determination is admirable – but in this time where people across society have been struggling, we would like to salute those who came to Mr Smith’s aid.

There were the good Samaritans on the day who came to his help – one who met him again this week told him she walked home with his blood on her clothes, praying he would not die.

Then there were the paramedics, the doctors, the physiotherapy staff, the nurses who had to spoon-feed him as he tried to recover.

Beyond that, unable to work, he suddenly faced a loss of income, and the effects that had on his health insurance too. Friends rallied round and helped to ensure his bills were taken care of.

This may be the story of one man’s recovery – but it is also the story of a community coming together to help someone in need.

There are so very many in need as a result of the pandemic affecting our nation, but it is this spirit, this determination to look after one another, to be our brother’s keeper, that will truly see us through.

Disaster can come so very quickly to any of us. It is the responsibility of those of us able to do so to reach out to help those in need.

The proof of that can be seen in Kim Smith’s journey, from paralysis to walking again. Let us all do what we can to help our other fellow countrymen in need back to their feet.

VAT holidays

As we arrive at a national holiday, we would like to applaud Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for his plan to have a tax holiday. Two of them, in fact, for VAT. There will be one as a back-to-school holiday and one as a hurricane preparedness holiday.

These are a good idea to help people at times when they need to spend on essentials. In the case of going back to school, it will help lower the costs on pens and pencils and notebooks and so on – and goodness knows there are many parents right who need every penny. This is a repeat of the tax holiday from last year - and a welcome one.

The hurricane tax holiday too will give people that little bit more to spend to protect their homes, and that could be the difference between life and death.

Hurricane Dorian showed us how deadly such a storm can be – and the wisdom of being prepared.

We would add one note of criticism, however. He announced the VAT window yesterday – but it started the day before. A bit more advance notice could surely have been possible.

So while we applaud the intention, perhaps there was a stumble in the execution. As ever, a little improvement in communication would not go amiss.