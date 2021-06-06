Scores Gather For Labour Day Event

MEMBERS of the labour movement and supporters of the Progressive Liberal Party gathered at the national stadium on Friday morning in an attempt to participate in a Labour Day motorcade despite a notice from police a day earlier that the event had not been sanctioned by authorities.

As the crowd converged at the site on University Drive, some wearing PLP paraphernalia, police stopped many of them from entering. This angered organisers of the event.

“This is a shocking position for the workers and indeed all Bahamians who are minded to ensure that good governance requires the involvement of the people,” Obie Ferguson, president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), told reporters at the stadium, which was the planned starting point of the motorcade.

He said he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on May 4 requesting permission for labour leaders and workers to hold a Labour Day motorcade. He said on Thursday at 4.21pm, he received a call from Dr Minnis’ personal secretary who indicated that senior health officials had recommended the motorcade not go ahead.

“This is very vexing,” Mr Ferguson said. “I’m aware, I think I’ve been practicing law for 27, 28 years, my specialty is employment law. You explain to me how a government or how the police officers can stop me from driving from my house to my office, from my office anywhere, as long as I comply with the law? This is purely disrespect.”

Union leaders said the people will have the final say at the ballot box.

Mr Ferguson urged workers everywhere to register to vote and “vote for those people who have your interest.”

PLP deputy leader Chester Cooper was at the site.

“I am happy to be here to stand with the labour movement today. Solidarity forever,” Mr Cooper said.

He said the PLP was disappointed at the “11th hour” decision by the government not to approve the motorcade. He also criticised the continued state of emergency and the prime minister’s powers.

“We believe it’s been long enough for them to implement laws to get us back to a state of normalcy but clearly the prime minister is enjoying this state of play,” Mr Cooper said. “But nothing will stop our support for the labour movement today and therefore I congratulate Brother Ferguson for standing up for workers.”

The participants were not allowed to travel on their planned route and some were pulled over as they tried to drive to Arawak Cay, which was the planned end point.

Police barricades were also erected at Arawak Cay and the motorcade participants were stopped from driving into the site.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said on Sunday that no one was cited on Friday, but said the crowd was dispersed.

• This story has been altered from its original version. It originally stated that motorcade participants were allowed to drive to Arawak Cay, however they were not allowed to travel on their planned route.