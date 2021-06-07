Editorial: Sands Adds A Welcome Voice On Vaccinations

WHEN Health Minister Renward Wells talked of the nation being in “a good place” if it reached 120,000 vaccinations last week, we were sceptical.

Indeed, in this column, we took a look at the likely numbers needed to reach herd immunity in The Bahamas – and they did not look the same as the numbers being talked of so enthusiastically by Mr Wells.

So the words of Mr Wells’ predecessor as minister, Dr Duane Sands, come as a welcome addition to the discussion.

Where Mr Wells looks to 120,000 vaccinations as a target, Dr Sands warns that we need at least “200,000 more people” – that’s more, not a total – to be fully vaccinated in order for the country to see the results.

Dr Sands said: “We have almost 400,000 people in (the) country… if we want to reap the benefits of vaccination, we’re going to need to get several hundred thousand more people fully vaccinated and I said several hundred thousand more, so 200,000 more fully vaccinated at least. So, we’re nowhere near the beneficial threshold for vaccinations.”

Mr Wells, for his part last week, explained how he came to the conclusion of needing to reach 120,000 vaccinations.

He said: “I would say if we could vaccinate 120,000 of our population we would be in good stead. That’s just my number. I’m not the health expert but just sitting down and talking to other health experts the thinking is if we can get probably around 120,000 people vaccinated, we would be in good stead as a nation.”

We would be very interested indeed for the minister to bring these health experts to a conference and allow them to explain to the Bahamian public how such a small percentage of the Bahamian people would lead to herd immunity.

We would be very interested indeed if the minister would identify the experts whose advice he is acting upon.

This should not be a secret matter – we’re not trying to fool the virus by keeping secrets from it. Let’s have an open discussion of where we need to be in order to gain the benefit of vaccinations.

At a time like this, the public needs to have confidence in the pronouncements of the Health Minister – and sadly Mr Wells has missed the target on more than one occasion. His estimates of when the vaccines would arrive were off, his estimate of achieving herd immunity by the start of the summer was never realistic – and his estimate on how many people need to be vaccinated also seems wayward.

There is one more estimate that we are waiting for too – when we can expect more doses of vaccine to be made available to the Bahamian people.

Predictions of how many people we need to be vaccinated don’t matter in the slightest if we cannot get more doses to meet that demand. And on that note, the government has been awfully quiet.

Tax pressure

One area where the government is not being quiet is in response to pressure to change the tax system.

There is a push by the G7 countries to introduce a global corporate tax at a minimum level of 15 percent. Yesterday, the Finance Ministry gave its response, a statement saying that The Bahamas asserts “its sovereign right to determine the tax structure best suited for the ongoing development of the country”.

That is right, of course. We need to govern according to our own particular preferences and needs.

One German representative from the G7 countries described the move as “bad news for tax havens” and clearly that is at the heart of the push. As a “no tax” jurisdiction, The Bahamas has long appealed to investors, and that could be at risk from this move, with multinationals with funds here facing the prospect of a 15 percent tax on money repatriated from here to their home country.

Ours is just one voice, however, and the G7 nations have a great deal of weight to throw around. We need to pay close attention to this – the consequences for non-participation, and the costs we would bear both in and out of any deal. This is a time to band with other nations to form a stronger response. One voice will not be enough in this debate.