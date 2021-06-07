Plain Talker: Sands Spells It Out - Another 200,000 Must Take Vaccine

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands says while he believes the country is making some progress in getting Bahamians vaccinated against COVID-19, “we are nowhere near the beneficial threshold” of achieving herd immunity.





He also said in order for the country to see the results of vaccinations, at least “200,000 more people” need to be fully vaccinated.



According to the government’s latest vaccine tracker, 62,183 vaccine doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered to Bahamians and residents to date, including 13,749 second doses.

Yesterday, Dr Sands said while numbers show the country is moving in the right direction, they are still a far cry from where The Bahamas needs to be in order to achieve herd immunity.

Health Minister Renward Wells told reporters last week he estimated 120,000 people need to be vaccinated in order for the nation to be “in good stead” in the fight against COVID-19.

However, Dr Sands told The Tribune yesterday: “We have almost 400,000 people in (the) country... if we want to reap the benefits of vaccination, we’re going to need to get several hundred thousand more people fully vaccinated and I said several hundred thousand more, so two hundred thousand more fully vaccinated at least. So, we’re nowhere near the beneficial threshold for vaccinations.”

He said to get more people vaccinated, officials need to continue addressing the deep-rooted concerns many have regarding the vaccine, which is causing hesitancy in some quarters.



This includes clearing up misinformation being widely circulated on social media about the shots, he added. Dr Sands said educational campaigns and other informative programmes could be launched in helping to get the message across.

“We’re making some progress and I’m grateful for those that have been vaccinated but we have many more people who are still afraid and who are still hesitant, who are still reluctant, and we need to find out what their concerns are and to sensitively and compassionately reach out to them because people have some genuine concerns,” the Elizabeth Estates MP said.



“…There is hesitance among many different groups including healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and the nonprofessional healthcare workers. So, as we look at the number of persons who have completed their vaccination programme and then ask ‘how do we increase that number?’ There has to be a multifaceted strategy with educational campaigns and outreach programmes and removing the barriers to vaccination to include the primary care physicians in the vaccination programme so we don’t have to rediscover the wheel. We can use some of the lessons learned in other jurisdictions and who have studied the uptake of vaccines among black and brown persons in the United States and Great Britain in other countries.

“This is not a uniquely Bahamian phenomenon and throughout the Caribbean, people are reluctant to be vaccinated and they will cite various reasons as to why (they don’t want the vaccine.) Some of those reasons include the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation on social media, so we are fighting an uphill battle.”

Dr Sands also addressed concerns people may have with taking the AstraZeneca vaccine, noting it to be safe and effective.



“We have not been able to source Pfizer or Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines, not yet—which is not to say we won’t eventually be able to—but we have been fortunate to get AstraZeneca and the best vaccine that you can get or take is the one you have available,” he stressed.

“Now, people are saying ‘I will wait for the Pfizer’ and would have you and that’s fine because it’s a personal choice, but the access to some of those vaccines is a very complicated and geopolitical and economic maze and who knows when we will have other vaccines in The Bahamas.

“.. I don’t believe that outside of the big four of five (vaccines) that there’s going to be any dramatic uptake of any vaccine over the other moving forward,” Dr Sands added.

According to Mr Wells, talks are continuing to procure additional doses from different vaccine manufacturers.

He told reporters last week: “We are in discussions at the highest level for procurement of additional vaccines for the country. We have had discussions with the Chinese here in the country, we’ve (been) offered as a nation, as the Minister of Foreign Affairs would say, vaccines from China.”