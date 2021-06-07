Plain Talker: Sands Spells It Out - Another 200,000 Must Take Vaccine

By LEANDRA ROLLE
FORMER Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands says while he believes the country is making some progress in getting Bahamians vaccinated against COVID-19, “we are nowhere near the beneficial threshold” of achieving herd immunity.
He also said in order for the country to see the results of vaccinations, at least “200,000 more people” need to be fully vaccinated.
According to the government’s latest vaccine tracker, 62,183 vaccine doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered to Bahamians and residents to date, including 13,749 second doses.
Yesterday, Dr Sands said while numbers show the country is moving in the right direction, they are still a far cry from where The Bahamas needs to be in order to achieve herd immunity.
Health Minister Renward Wells told reporters last week he estimated 120,000 people need to be vaccinated in order for the nation to be “in good stead” in the fight against COVID-19.
However, Dr Sands told The Tribune yesterday: “We have almost 400,000 people in (the) country... if we want to reap the benefits of vaccination, we’re going to need to get several hundred thousand more people fully vaccinated and I said several hundred thousand more, so two hundred thousand more fully vaccinated at least. So, we’re nowhere near the beneficial threshold for vaccinations.”
He said to get more people vaccinated, officials need to continue addressing the deep-rooted concerns many have regarding the vaccine, which is causing hesitancy in some quarters.
This includes clearing up misinformation being widely circulated on social media about the shots, he added. Dr Sands said educational campaigns and other informative programmes could be launched in helping to get the message across.
“We’re making some progress and I’m grateful for those that have been vaccinated but we have many more people who are still afraid and who are still hesitant, who are still reluctant, and we need to find out what their concerns are and to sensitively and compassionately reach out to them because people have some genuine concerns,” the Elizabeth Estates MP said.
“…There is hesitance among many different groups including healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and the nonprofessional healthcare workers. So, as we look at the number of persons who have completed their vaccination programme and then ask ‘how do we increase that number?’ There has to be a multifaceted strategy with educational campaigns and outreach programmes and removing the barriers to vaccination to include the primary care physicians in the vaccination programme so we don’t have to rediscover the wheel. We can use some of the lessons learned in other jurisdictions and who have studied the uptake of vaccines among black and brown persons in the United States and Great Britain in other countries.
“This is not a uniquely Bahamian phenomenon and throughout the Caribbean, people are reluctant to be vaccinated and they will cite various reasons as to why (they don’t want the vaccine.) Some of those reasons include the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation on social media, so we are fighting an uphill battle.”
Dr Sands also addressed concerns people may have with taking the AstraZeneca vaccine, noting it to be safe and effective.
“We have not been able to source Pfizer or Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines, not yet—which is not to say we won’t eventually be able to—but we have been fortunate to get AstraZeneca and the best vaccine that you can get or take is the one you have available,” he stressed.
“Now, people are saying ‘I will wait for the Pfizer’ and would have you and that’s fine because it’s a personal choice, but the access to some of those vaccines is a very complicated and geopolitical and economic maze and who knows when we will have other vaccines in The Bahamas.
“.. I don’t believe that outside of the big four of five (vaccines) that there’s going to be any dramatic uptake of any vaccine over the other moving forward,” Dr Sands added.
According to Mr Wells, talks are continuing to procure additional doses from different vaccine manufacturers.
He told reporters last week: “We are in discussions at the highest level for procurement of additional vaccines for the country. We have had discussions with the Chinese here in the country, we’ve (been) offered as a nation, as the Minister of Foreign Affairs would say, vaccines from China.”
Empiricist 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
If incentives are used elsewhere in other countries to motivate individuals to get the vaccine. We should try them here.
carltonr61 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
With cruse ships about to sail with vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers it should be interesting to see gov navigate those charted waters. Which narrative will become primary in the script of things.
Francis_James 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Can anyone explain the arithmetic in the vaccination dashboard works? 48,434 people have one vaccination, 13,749 people have two vaccinations, so the total number f vaccinations is 75,932, but the dashboard says only 62,183 because MOH seems to confuse vaccinations with "fully" vaccinated people.
carltonr61 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Geopolitics mixed with Western big pharma profits puts a spin on health and vaccines. Sputnik V was the first vaccine made in late 2020 yet our caring WHO instead of rushing to saves millions of lives sat on its behind to await the arrival of experimental gates designed vaccines. The Sputnik has been around for decates as tested flu vaccine with no side effects. Programming our bodies DNA to produce spike proteins may produce spikes elsewhere along the human chain. We are the guinnypigs.
carltonr61 49 minutes ago
https://sputniknews.com/science/20210...">https://sputniknews.com/science/20210...
John 35 minutes ago
Is Dr. Sands keeping up on the latest developments since the release of Dr. Fauci's emails? Dr Fauci knew all along that the virus was engineered in the Wahun lab that was being funded by US taxpayers' money. Five of the scientists working in that lab got sick (from the virus) and had to be treated in hospitals. Maybe that is how the virus escaped the lab. But he lied, even to the then-president Donald Trump, maintaining that the virus came from bats into humans in the China market. This was from September 2019. And all scientists who disagreed with Fauci and maintained that the virus was engineered were silenced. Some were threatened. Then the mystery or strange flu started showing up here, around the time of Hurricane Dorian. Persons complained of feeling like they were drowning and feeling so bad they were praying for death. Doctors were treating patients but didn't know what the flu/virus was. Then after the Chinese New Year's celebration, the virus went global, hitting virtually every country. Dr. Fucci is being dismissive about the virus and giving misleading information. This is despite thousands of emails linking him to the lab where it is believed the virus originated. So how can you trust the vaccines? No one knows the long term effects of them. And these vaccines have not fully approved by the FDA. The corona numbers are falling in countries that haven't been vaccinated just as fast as they are falling in countries that had mass vaccinations. What does this science suggest?
John 25 minutes ago
Worldwide daily corona cases have fallen from a high of over 900,000 in April (April 23) to a current low of just over 300,000, an over 66% decline. And whilst India and Brazil are recording daily deaths in the thousands, though greatly reduced from just a few weeks ago, most countries are recording daily covid deaths in single digits.
tribanon 19 minutes ago
Well, I guess we can now safely assume Sands is one of the lucky few on the testing, vaccine acquisition and jabbing gravy train. Just can't help but wonder how many annual jabbings he will want all of us to get going forward. The lab owners and medical doctors certainly seem highly motivated to feed on the bountiful Wuhan Virus gravy train for all it's worth. I suspect Sands will pretty soon be declaring that it's safe and advisable for all unborn babies over 6 months of age to be tested and jabbed at least once or twice while still in the mother's womb. Is it noon yet? I'm feeling the need for a stiff drink.
John 0 minutes ago
