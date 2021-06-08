Face To Face: We Must Protect The Hard-Won Rights Generations Fought For

By FELICITY DARVILLE

I came across a video on the Labour Day Holiday of a march in which Sir Randol Fawkes participated. It was good to see him especially as this was on the holiday now celebrated in his honour.

It was also wonderful to be able to see - live and in colour - a moment back in time when the great Sir Randol forged the way for equality for the workers of The Bahamas. In this day and time, it can be so easy to forget there were hard fought struggles for the life we enjoy today. It is easy to take for granted the rights we have today because fundamentally, they are rights we should have had in the first place.

It would bode well for us not to forget the efforts of those who made sacrifices to see equal rights and justice stand for all.

In the video, the people were marching up a hill, possibly East Street Hill in an orderly fashion, at what appeared to be possibly a funeral procession. Brass music was playing and an occasional car or two appeared between the two lines of marchers on either side of the street.

Their marching style was exquisite. There was a smooth cadence as the workers strutted and swayed their arms at their sides in unison. They were all immaculately dressed. Many of the men were wearing top hats. Some wore suits and others, buttoned down shirts and smartly pressed dress pants. I even saw a chap or two in suspenders and bow ties. Women wore lovely A-line dresses and hats, and even children on the parade were neatly dressed with shirts tucked in trousers and lovely little dresses.

What amazed me is that even when they came to a stop, when there was no forward motion, they still marched in place. Their smooth movements seemed to work up little sweat and led to a uniformed and striking display.

My aunt Margot mentioned the code of dress had deteriorated severely over the decades. The skimpy dresses some women wear and the sagging pants with underwear showing that some men wear on the street leave much to be desired. She pointed out the men were wearing long sleeved clothing although it was likely a hot day. This showed a sense of discipline and pride in what they were doing.

At one point, the camera operator found Sir Randol. There he was, leading the march is a crisp, cream-coloured suit and tie. He was bearing a big smile and taking an occasional glance backward at the march. There was something about his aura that was beaming from the video - you could tell he was a great man.

Sir Randol was a free trade unionist, civil rights activist and author. This national hero is considered the “Father of the Labour Movement in The Bahamas” for the work he did in establishing the trade union movement.

The very first trade union to be formed was the Working Man’s Trade Union. It was formed back in the 1920s during a period of economic difficulty, according to Ms Rodger’s History BGCSE Facebook page. Fred Tinker was the president and its purpose was to help workers improve their craft and to classify labour according to trades and skills.

In 1926 the Citizen’s Union was formed with a goal of fostering economic independence among the masses. The union sought to educate its members and empower them to think independently.

By 1935, one of the most formidable unions was born. The Associated Bahamas Car Owners and Taxi Cab Drivers Union was formed to protest against competition from foreigners. The Labour Association was also formed around this period in time. Eventually, the Labour Union was formed in the 1930s and workers continued to unite and communicate with one another.

During World War II British military officials authorised the construction of two military bases in Nassau. Over 2,000 Bahamians were employed to assist in the construction. Pleasantville construction company had planned to pay Bahamians eight shillings per day, the equivalent of $2. Local colonial officials objected to the rate and Bahamians ended up earning just half of the intended wage. That did not sit well when workers found out theirt American counterparts were earning double the pay for the same job.

On June 1, 1942, thousands of Bahamians poured on to Bay Street from Burma Road in a march of solidarity. When British Colonial Attorney General Eric Hallinan addressed the workers in the Public Square, his words seemed to incite a riot rather than quell the crowd.

For two days, the Burma Road Riots ensued. Bay Street shop windows were smashed, stores were looted and Nassau was in a state of emergency. In the end, five black Bahamian workers lost their lives, 30 white men were injured and 114 workers were arrested. Many were sentenced to hard labour and some spent almost a decade in jail for their participation in the riot, according to blackpast.org.

The government decided to increase the wages by one shilling per day and offer a free lunch. By June 4, more than half of the workers returned to work.

From the Burma Road Riot, the Peoples Labour Party was born and Sir Randol was its leader. They organised commemorative marches to remember the Burma Road Riot. The next decade would see the strength of trade unions. In 1958, the Bahamas Taxicab Union went on strike because hotel operators struck a deal with a limited group of tour companies. This would squeeze taxicab drivers out of their vital industry. By November 2 that year, they blocked all routes in and out of the Nassau International Airport for over 24 hours. This caused air traffic to have to cease operations. Initial negotiations were fruitless and as a result, workers from other unions ceased working in support of the taxicab drivers. This was known as the General Strike.

Sir Randol kept the people together to fight to the very end. Ms Rodgers points out that Sir Randol was a driving force in ensuring employers met the demands of their workers and the unions. It was said he was such a hard bargainer many employers were afraid to cross his path. The General Strike ended after 17 days and the workers came out victorious.

As a result, legislation was passed to assist in the proper operation and procedure for trade unions. There was a push for Constitutional reforms and within a few months time, legislation was passed to set up a Labour Department and a process for Industrial disputes to be settled. In the following year, the abolition of the company vote came; also all men over 21 had the right to vote. Eventually, the rights for hotel workers and agricultural workers to join trade unions came, and wage increases were implemented where necessary, and overtime pay was honoured.

The people saw their strength in numbers and eventually, they would join with political activists to lobby to Great Britain for Independence. The era of Majority Rule was ushered in by 1967 and by 1973, the new independent Bahamas was born.

Today, great strides must still be made for workers. I remember when I agitated on behalf of scores of workers to be able to keep their locks on the job; something which may seem commonplace today. Trade Unionist Sharon Martin continues to push with groups like the Zonta Club for The Bahamas to ratify the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) C-90, which honours gender equality in the workplace. For example, women are still earning less than men for doing the same work in some cases.

Recently, I spoke on the need to honour the ILO’s recommendations for breastfeeding mothers on the job. The ILO calls for time allocation and even a room allocation for mothers. The only way to continue to make strides in the fight for equal rights and justice is to stand together. Solidarity is strength, and improving our nation is just as important today as it was when our ancestors and parents fought for Independence.