Hotels: Avoid Lockdowns Via Better Contact Tracing

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Cat Island hotelier yesterday said the government needs to invest more resources in contact tracing so it can avoid having to place islands into weeks’ long COVID-19 lockdowns.

Speaking after the government extended the lockdowns for North and Central Andros, as well as Cat Island, for a further seven days until next Monday, Carl Rolle, manager of Rollez Villas Beach Resort, told Tribune Business: “I have said a lot on these lockdowns already, but what is important now is that I think the attack must now be more specific in dealing with this COVID-19.

“More resources need to be placed into contact tracing. A little bit more time and more effort, or resources, to be put in those persons to be doing the tracing and quarantine and enforcement of it.” He argued that it was “unfair” for all to suffer because of the few who have disobeyed COVID-19 safety protocols, adding that several guests due to arrive this weekend have been forced to cancel because of the lockdown.

Despite the difficulties caused by the extra seven-day lockdown, Mr Rolle said he is using the time to carry out more renovations to his resort..

Ned Mulford, owner of Cat Island’s Pigeon Cay Club, yesterday described the situation in Cat Island as “awful” but said he cannot place all the blame on the government. He instead attributed this to large gatherings that had ignored the COVID-19 rules.

He said: “I guess the government had to do what they had to do. I didn’t hear of any further cases, but this is where we are now. We are now on our third week of this lockdown. I can’t blame anyone except for whoever brought it here up in the north. It’s not the fault of the prime minister, but it’s some carelessness that went on up in Arthur’s Town in Orange Creek and it spread.”

Mr Mulford also hit out at the “double standard” that allows visitors to come and go from the island, and said: “The administrator has the power to give permission for people to come and go from the island. I don’t know what to think of that.

“We’re just struggling to get people in and out of here because Western Air is apparently not flying, and that means we’re stuck with charter flights and that gets pricey. It’s not that busy in June, but it will have an impact.” Mr Mulford said he now has to pin his hopes on the upcoming 2021 Thanksgiving holiday season for a full recovery.