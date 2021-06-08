Man Shot After Coming To Rescue Of Female Friend

A MAN was shot after he attempted to stop an assailant from choking a female friend on Sunday night.

Shortly before 11pm, police said a man and two women were walking along the Western Esplanade when a group of men approached them.

“One of the males started choking one of his female companions,” police said.

“While attempting to stop the altercation, the other males from the group attacked him.

“Moments later, he heard what sounded like two gunshots and later realised that he was shot in his upper body.”

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition. An investigation is ongoing.

Police also arrested two men and a woman after they discovered a weapon, drugs, and jewellery on Sunday.

Shortly before 10pm, officers from the Southeastern Division executed a search warrant at a home on Fernbury Avenue off Hanna Road. While conducting the search, the officers discovered an illegal shotgun with 16 live rounds of ammunition, suspected marijuana, suspected cocaine and an assortment of wrist watches and chains that could not be satisfactorily accounted for.

As a result of the discovery, two adult males and a female were arrested and taken into custody.

Investigations into this matter continue.