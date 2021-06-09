Eleuthera Mp Mackey Gives Reassurance Over Crystal Cruises Plan To Visit Island

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

NORTH Eleuthera MP Rickey Mackey assured Spanish Wells residents on Monday evening that the Minnis administration will not let Crystal Cruises use the island as its port-of-call during its Bahamas cruise schedule if residents do not want it.

Crystal Cruises, which became the first cruise line to announce it would home port in The Bahamas earlier this year, announced a change of anchorage from Harbour Island to Spanish Wells in May. The cruise line is using New Providence and Bimini as home ports for week-long cruises that will begin on July 3.

Some on Spanish Wells furiously oppose the plans, however, just as some did on Harbour Island.

During a rowdy town-hall meeting on Monday evening, Mr Mackey, according to a short clip that circulated after the event, said the government will listen to the people and do what they want.

Mr Mackey, who was in the House of Assembly yesterday, did not give further comment up to press time yesterday.

“Governments make decisions that they feel are in the best interest of their people, but those decisions are not always right,” he said during the meeting. “Like the good doctor said, it takes a big man or a big government to realise that they may have to revisit what may have appeared to be a good decision and correct it.

“I’m saying to you tonight that this administration is not going to force nothing down Spanish Wells’ throat. And so, I can say with certainty that with short order you will hear officially that if Spanish Wells doesn’t want it, then we will move on. We understand your concerns, all of you. The reason they’re here is to get your opinion and based on your opinion a decision will be made.

“You’re saying you don’t want it. Brothers and sisters, people in Spanish Wells, they took the time out to come, to address the issue, to correct whatever wrongs that were done, and then we will continue to enjoy this industry that you built. You can’t blame governments for trying what they sometimes think. They’re going to try, but when it is clear the decision is not in the best interest of that area, a good and prudent government will move away from it, will change, they will not go through with it, they will not do it. And that I’m certain is the method we will deal with it. You made your case and now this government will listen to your concerns.”

At a time when the Minnis administration is eager to grow the struggling economy, Crystal Cruises has emphasised the positive reception its planned cruises have received. In May, the company said its all-Bahamas itineraries opened for reservations with record demand, leading to the biggest single day of bookings in its history within the first 24-hours of its release.

Chuck Pinder, a fisherman, told Tribune Business on Monday that council members and community leaders feel Spanish Wells cannot handle the number of people who would arrive on the cruises.