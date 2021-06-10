Murders Up By 52%

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

MURDERS and armed robberies jumped by 52 percent and 42 percent this year compared to the same period last year, National Security Minister Marvin Dames said yesterday.

He added that this increase appears to be a global trend.

Mr Dames also said major crimes such as murder, armed robbery and rape have collectively declined in the first three years of the Minnis administration compared with the first four years of the previous Christie administration.

Police statistics, he said, show that between 2017 and 2020 there were 18,332 incidents of major crimes reported to the police, compared with 40,108 incidents reported from 2012 to 2016, a 54 percent difference.

During the FNM’s three-year period, there were 420 murders compared with 609 murders during the PLP’s four-year period, a difference of 29 percent.

Armed robbery during these periods were 1,893 incidents under the current administration versus 4,798 incidents in the four years prior to 2017, a 61 percent difference.

There were 194 rape incidents during the FNM’s three-year period and 438 incidents during the PLP’s four-year period, a difference of 56 percent.

For housebreaking, there were 4,021 incidents between 2017 and 2020 versus 9,226 between 2012 and 2016.

Likewise, 1,250 firearms were seized between 2017 to 2020 while 2,019 firearms were seized during the previous four-year period.

Mr Dames said from 2017 to 2020 there were 2,461 lbs of cocaine seized compared with 7,711 lbs seized from 2012 to 2016. Similarly, 38,110 lbs of marijuana were seized between 2017 and 2020 while 63,676 lbs of marijuana were seized during the previous four-year period.

Mr Dames said there were 223 road traffic fatalities between 2017 and 2020. Between 2012 and 2016, there were 228 traffic fatalities.

Mr Dames said between 2017 to 2020 there were 1,229 migrant apprehensions and 4,747 apprehensions between 2012 to 2016, a decrease of 76 percent. He said this year there have been nine migrant interdictions so far, resulting in 85 people being apprehended, including 62 Cubans and 23 Haitians.

He added that 21 vessels were apprehended between 2017 and 2020, resulting in the seizure of 138,750 lbs of assorted fisheries. By comparison, there were 18 poaching vessel seizures from 2012 to 2016, resulting in the confiscation of 76,600lbs of assorted fisheries.

Mr Dames said the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services has seen a decline in the recidivism rate of prisoners. In 2020, the recidivism rate fell to 12 percent compared with 14 percent in 2019, he said.

“This in itself is a testimony that the Department of Corrections is effecting correctional reform,” he said.

Mr Dames said to date, the government has invested more than $44m in technology for law enforcement agencies, with another $6m in contracts scheduled for the upcoming fiscal period.

Of this figure, $23m was invested in RBPF technologies like CCTV cameras, ShotSpotter and body worn cameras, while $20m was invested in technology for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force; this included investment on drones, a bridge stimulator and AV integration system.

Mr Dames said ShotSpotter has helped the government detect gunshots and allowed police to respond faster to incidents. He said the technology will be extended to additional areas throughout New Providence.

“There have been 2,562 gunshot incidents, including 1,523 multiple, 690 single and 349 probable shots,” he said. “Robinson Road and East Street had the first and second highest repeated locations while Friday - Sundays were the most active days and 7pm - 4am were the most active times.”

Mr Dames also said that 120 body-worn cameras are currently being used by front-line officers, noting that $688,561 was spent for 200 body-worn and 200 dash cameras in February.

Mr Dames also revealed the government will not renew the current Electronic Monitoring System contract that expired in December but will instead choose another company to provide the service.

“After an exhaustive process,” he said, “the Cabinet of The Bahamas has agreed to award a new contract in the amount of $2.5m to a vendor to be named sometime this month.”