Two More Virus Deaths

TWO more people have died from COVID-19, pushing the nation’s death count to 234.

The Ministry of Health also reported 25 new cases. The country now has had 12,052 confirmed infections.

The latest deceased victims are a 64-year-old New Providence woman and a 62-year-old Abaco man who died on June 2 and June 6, respectively.

Twenty-eight other deaths are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 41 people are in hospital with the virus, three of whom are in intensive care.