‘Hopeful’ That Junkanoo Will Have Parade This Year

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE chairman of the Junkanoo Corporation New Providence is “optimistic” and “hopeful” the cultural community will be able to hold “some sort of parade” this year.

Dion Miller said no official decision has been made, however.

“In terms of Boxing Day and the New Year’s Day parade, no official decision has been made if the parade will be held this year,” Mr Miller told The Tribune.

“The focus right now is on containing the COVID virus and so right now we’re focusing on making sure that our members and the community vaccinate as much as possible so that when the decision is made we can begin those plans.”

“As I said the country has been trending in the right direction… in terms of the amount of persons that are vaccinated. So I’m optimistic and I’m hopeful that with continued progress in regards to the pandemic that we will be able to hold some sort of parade.”

Junkanoo parades for the 2020/2021 season were scrapped due to COVID-19, but Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis previously suggested in March the possibility of having Independence Day and Junkanoo celebrations later this year.

The JCNP chairman explained the push for vaccinations has been going “as best” as it can.

“You know the JCNP (has) not mandated that persons have to be vaccinated to partake in Junkanoo. We encourage persons to do what’s best for themselves. We have a lot of executives and a lot of members that are vaccinated.”

Asked what type of restrictions would be in place if there were a parade this year, he noted: “So there are several different plans that we have in place in regards to the year. So first and foremost, we’ll have to revise the law that governs the parades to make certain amendments because the financial and other elements will be challenging this year. We have to put a plan in place to ensure the safety of the public as well as our participants as well. So it may be different than years past,” he said.

The Valley Boys resigned from the JCNP last year saying they will no longer participate in upcoming parades managed by the body. News of their resignation came after the Saxon Superstars were crowned the official winners of the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades while Valley Boys took second place in both events.

Mr Miller noted he was in talks with the Valley Boys chairman, but he did not go into detail about the conversation.

He revealed: “I could say that the chairman of the Valley Boys organisation and the chairman of the JCNP have been in constant talks over the various past months and I would just leave that right there. I won’t disclose those conversations at this time.”