Nib Paid Out $263m Benefits

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE National Insurance Board paid out $263.6m in employment benefit and assistance between August 25, 2019 to May 18, 2021, according to Public Service Minister with responsibility for NIB Brensil Rolle.
Mr Rolle also revealed during his contribution to the budget debate yesterday that the government is starting a project to upgrade NIB cards so money can be sent directly to people’s accounts and accessed with the cards. Mr Rolle said the challenge of getting money to people on islands and cays struck by hurricanes illustrated the need for such a move.
“In collaboration with the Ministry of Finance for example, we’re talking to them about (the) sand dollar, applying funds to your card,” he said. “Very shortly it is our view, and our wish and our desire that there is going to come a day very, very shortly when you don’t have to go to NIB or go to the Sports Centre to pick up a cheque. We gonna send the money directly to your card and you determine exactly how you gonna spend it.
“Imagine how when we complete this card, how that’s going to impact the lives of ordinary Bahamians who need funds and are not within reach of an NIB office, or they’re in crisis, or they’re on the Family Islands. This concept is revolutionary, but I’ve been assured that the leadership of NIB has the ability to do it, they’re working on it and they will deliver for the government of The Bahamas.”
He said $15.6m was paid to Hurricane Dorian survivors, benefiting 4,392 people. Sixteen million was paid through the self-employed government funded unemployment assistance programme, benefiting 7,261 people. One hundred and thirty-four million was made through the government funded unemployment extension programme, benefiting 34,069 people. The National Insurance Unemployment benefit paid out $97.4m, benefiting 39,652 people.
Mr Rolle said despite historic challenges, “NIB stood the test of time.”
Nonetheless, Mr Rolle called on business owners and self-employed people to make their contributions.
“Those individuals who collect people’s National Insurance, deduct it out of their salaries but don’t immediately put it into National Insurance, that’s not right, that’s illegal, that’s criminal. “For those of you who don’t know, every single person in National Insurance now, every person who is working, has the ability to call National Insurance and see whether a contribution was made on their behalf.
“They can check and before now many did not check because they thought it was paid...and they find out later on that the boss didn’t put my money in and they call NIB and NIB say, ‘we don’t have any contributions on your behalf.’”
Comments
TalRussell 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
How to be it that NIB Brensil's $15.6 million was paid out to be benefiting a wider spread of the many thousands of Abaco's survivors of Hurricane Dorian-----yet be's spread slice bread thin in identifying family members, or neighbours who will go on record as admitting to actually receiving a lone dollar from the $15.6 million, yes?
John 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
There are still hundreds of Bahamians who have not yet received one single, red cent from NIB. They have been catching bus, going to NIB on Blue Hill Road, to the stadium and all about only to be told ‘nothing here for you miss’ or ‘check back in two weeks ‘ two weeks now turning into two years, or ‘go join that long line in the back there and see if they could help you.’ Disgraceful!
TalRussell 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
There is not a single man, woman, or child alive today or yet be born to mothers on any we 1200 Out Islands, Cays, and Rocks who will live long enough to witness the repayment settlement of just the staggering Billions of Dollars borrowed and still to be borrowed to try to limit the still a long way measured in years to go to be pumping tons more cash in the hope of an economic bounce-back-relief from the consequences of the pandemic.
Comrades, it goin' take years even for the Comrade Fat Sister to find her singin' voice, yes?
tribanon 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
For all of the employers and employees who have contributed many, many thousands of dollars to the national insurance fund over the years by way of payroll deductions, there are only two names you will need to remember when you get told NIB is bankrupt and therefore the retirement benefits you were expecting to get no longer exist. And those two names are Hubert Minnis and Brensil Rolle.
