Cat Island Man Dies From Covid-19

A 59-YEAR-OLD Cat Island man became the country’s latest COVID-19 victim after he died from the disease on June 10.

His death pushed the nation’s toll to 237.

The country recorded 107 new cases over a three-day span: 40 on Saturday, 30 on Friday and 37 on Thursday bringing the nation’s confirmed case total to 12,199. At last report, 38 people were in hospital including four in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 68,119 vaccine doses have been administered as of June 11. Officials said 50,292 people have gotten their first dose of the vaccine while 17,827 people are fully vaccinated.

To make an appointment for the vaccine, visit vax. gov.bs.