Cat Island Man Dies From Covid-19

A 59-YEAR-OLD Cat Island man became the country’s latest COVID-19 victim after he died from the disease on June 10.
His death pushed the nation’s toll to 237.
The country recorded 107 new cases over a three-day span: 40 on Saturday, 30 on Friday and 37 on Thursday bringing the nation’s confirmed case total to 12,199. At last report, 38 people were in hospital including four in the intensive care unit.
Meanwhile, 68,119 vaccine doses have been administered as of June 11. Officials said 50,292 people have gotten their first dose of the vaccine while 17,827 people are fully vaccinated.
To make an appointment for the vaccine, visit vax. gov.bs.
Comments
John 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
Mad Dr. Anthony Fauci says to those who are pointing the fingers at him to, 'Blame the science and not (him).' Well the science told Fauci the experiments he was doing were extremely dangerous and a threat to world population and authorities ordered he should cease and desist and further research. But he used his influence to continue his work or foreign soil (not wanting to put American lives at risk, well so he thought. So guess why there's so much hype about getting everyone to take the vaccines..but will it be enough?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID