Insight: Vaccinations Becoming A Global Initiative May Spell The End Of The Pandemic

By MALCOLM STRACHAN

POSITIVE signs on the vaccination front were revealed this week with the US deciding to provide some surplus vaccines to The Bahamas. It should be noted this is a result of diplomatic efforts by Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield and Bahamian ambassador to the United States Sidney Collie.

As the G7 countries gathered in the United Kingdom for this year’s summit, chief among concerns was leading the world through what we hope is the end of the pandemic. In attendance was US President Joe Biden, who has been making a special effort to reverse course from the Trump administration’s brand of diplomacy and has expressed his country’s commitment to this enormous humanitarian undertaking.

Emphasising this show of generosity comes with no strings attached, President Biden pledged 500 million of the one billion doses of the vaccine being donated by the US will assist developing countries – a major push towards a global post-COVID recovery.

Hosting the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also indicated the movement towards a united front on COVID-19. “The world needs this meeting,” he said. “We must be honest: international order and solidarity were badly shaken by COVID. Nations were reduced to beggar-my-neighbour tactics in the desperate search for PPE, for drugs — and, finally, for vaccines.”

He added: “This is the moment for the world’s greatest and most technologically advanced democracies to shoulder their responsibilities and to vaccinate the world, because no one can be properly protected until everyone has been protected.”

As these much-needed vaccines will be dispersed through the COVAX facility, this is great news for many countries, particularly those in Africa where concerns continue to mount.

Unfortunately, for those hoping we would have also been able to attain some of those billion doses, the remaining 33,600 doses from COVAX will complete our order.

Thankfully, cases have been on the decline, despite health experts still warning we remain in a third wave here at home.

Nonetheless, it is promising that the world’s most powerful countries are now looking beyond their borders and realising the need for the global community to keep pace with their vaccination efforts.

As countries have been able to see the light at the end of the tunnel, it has become top priority to ensure efforts are not wasted by the evolution of more powerful strains of COVID-19.

A recent study commissioned by the International Chamber of Commerce Research Foundation’s findings provide evidence that without global access to vaccines the world economy could potentially contract by $9.2 trillion – seven percent of global GDP.

Such a scenario would spell a disaster no world leader wants, and certainly one we cannot afford.

During his contribution to the Budget debate in Parliament last week, former Health Minister Duane Sands called on the government to implement stricter measures to reflect the “deep trouble” we find ourselves in. Indeed, COVID or not, we have a long road to trek out of the debt pit we find ourselves nearly $10 billion deep in.

My hope, as well as I’m certain is the Prime Minister’s, is that we can ramp up vaccination efforts and the economy can continue to get back to healthier levels with the return of tourist arrivals.

Resorting to enticing the unvaccinated population with the allure of “vaccination parties, mask-free happy hours, and junkanoo”, the Prime Minister continues to incentivise Bahamians to take the shot.

Unsure of how effective a strategy this has been, perhaps presenting the facts of where Bahamians may find themselves if our race to get out of this pandemic isn’t expedited will be a more helpful exercise.

The same study referenced earlier points out that due to the dependence all countries have on each other for trade, without a global vaccination push, advanced economies can lose up to four percent of their GDP by the end of this year. Such a reality undermines how effective countries vaccination programmes have been individually.

Furthermore, it will be interesting to see what decision the Bahamian people will make when we are able to vaccinate a critical mass of our citizens. It is one thing to not have enough vaccines in the country and become frustrated with the citizenry’s unwillingness to get their shots. It is entirely another once we have the vaccines and the uptake is not there.

Hysteria continues to fuel the anti-vaxxer population to spread fear and unsubstantiated claims about why they should not take the vaccine. The job of the government is to continue to bring the facts in a measured and sober fashion, and communicate the importance of doing our part to make COVID-19 a thing of the past.

We’re getting closer, but the decisions we collectively make in between are pivotal to our success.