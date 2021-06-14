Island Curfews Amended

THE Emergency Powers Order has been amended to implement curfews for North Andros, Central Andros and Cat Island, effective today, the Office of the Prime Minister announced yesterday.

A daily curfew of 6pm to 5am will be in effect for North Andros and Central Andros while a daily curfew of 8pm to 5am will be in effect for Cat Island.

The new curfew will coincide with the end of the lockdown on North and Central Andros and Cat Island, which ceases at 5am today.

The islands were placed on lockdown due to rising coronavirus cases and limited healthcare resources in those communities, officials have said.

Residents of Exuma and Eleuthera, including Harbour Island, should note that an amendment to the Emergency Powers Order will permit restaurants on those islands to operate beyond the 9pm restriction, OPM said.

Amendments to the Emergency Powers Order are available on opm.gov. bs.