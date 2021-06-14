Father With 13 Children Shot Dead Inside Bar

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net
A FATHER of 13 was shot dead in a New Providence bar on Friday night.
According to police, shortly after 9pm patrons were at a bar located on Martin Street and Blue Hill Road when a gunman entered and opened fire, injuring a man and a woman.
The male victim, identified by family as Lamont Johnson, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The injured woman was taken to hospital by EMS, however, her condition is not known at this time.
Speaking with The Tribune yesterday, Johnson’s mother Charlotte Newchurch described her son as being kind and loving.
“I went to see him a week before he got killed,” she said. “When I reached around there they said he had just left so I didn’t even see my son or get to talk to him.
“My son was really a loving and kind person and he loved his Mummy to death and he loved his children. He has 13 children. He would do anything to help with his family and when he didn’t have it, I would be there to help with his children. We had a good relationship and that’s why it hurt so much.”
Asked if she was contacted by the police, Ms Newchurch said, yes, but added that she got no information from the officers.
“My son is gone,” she said. “I heard he was gunned down and that’s all I know. I have no idea at all why he was shot. All the police did was give me their sympathy that my son had expired and that was it. All they said was that your son has expired and they gave their condolences and that was it.”
It is unknown whether Johnson, who also goes by the name “Popeye,” knew his assailant.
An investigation is continuing.
Comments
TalRussell 2 days, 4 hours ago
The economics alone would've seen this RedRegime to do more with and for the realm's troubled...And, do what needs doing, before the aimed to murder bullets get fired at we fellow popoulaces, yes?
bahamianson 11 hours, 42 minutes ago
Did I read this wrong? Does this say,' thirteen children'? Why are you in a bar? You have thirteen souls to tend to. One of them needs help with homework. Another needs help with a sport. Wow, this is amazing !
C2B 7 hours, 54 minutes ago
He was at the bar working on 14!
bahamianson 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
C2B, I was thinking the same thing. 45 year old with 13 children, that's insane. Needless to say, we the country, have to fork out money in taxes to assist this individual with his 13 kids. I do not want kids because they come with a cost. Now, the government tells me to pay more taxes , so they can help these kids.
FrustratedBusinessman 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
Correction : you mean so that they can sign a couple more overpriced contracts to their boys for kickbacks and feed their own kids. The kind of assistance that social services gives out (if you can even get it) isn't anywhere near enough to help these children out in any impactful way.
tribanon 10 hours, 3 minutes ago
Can't help but wonder if The Tribune did anything at all to verify whether the murder victim did indeed have 13 children. Did the victim's mother know the names or whereabouts of most, if any, of her 13 grandchildren or was she simply a victim of her son always bragging about his manhood?
DWW 6 hours, 46 minutes ago
all the ailments of the Bahamian Sun under one article. Time for a 1 child policy maybe?
Topdude 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
The laws of nature have an interesting way of sorting out inadequacies and deficiencies in the reproductive system in our society.
With so many gay, transgender, lesbian and perverted people preventing the normal production f births, we have to make up for these reductions in the natural growth of our population by having too few individuals to take up the slack. This gentleman is a true national hero. May he Rest In Peace.
John 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
The idiots who try to make an issue about this man having 13 children or being in the bar, rather than at least acknowledge the fact that he lost his life in cold blood. Thirteen children is not unusual for a Bahamian family, especially one living on a Family Island, where they would most likely have a farm or fishing business and children would be considered an economic asset rather than a liability. It was something taught by the slave masters, " the more you breed, the less slaves I have to buy,' And when Black peoples were set free, the only thing most of them had was the clothes on their backs. So if they managed to aquire a piece of land then they had to create a labor force to farm it. And those who continued to work on 'slave' plantations could also send their children to work and earn a small income. And that is how they progressed to buuild a home and get other earthly possessions. And with 13 children, don't you think the man deserves a drink.
tribanon 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
@Jean, it's not too late for you to return to your home country where you would almost certainly be a much happier camper. Just make sure to pack and take with you a large supply of your daily meds. lol
JokeyJack 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
I agree. As we continue to live on slave plantations in the Bahamas, it is necessary for people to have 13 or more children. I saw 3 negroes escaping from the back door of a fast food restaurant the other night, shackles were still on their ankles. I imagine a friend will get a metal saw from the hardware to assist them. As I drive along the roads I often see discarded shackles on the sides of the road. I suppose the slave masters go around and collect them and try to repair them or take them to a welding shop.
Bonefishpete 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
Hell if I had Thirteen I'd be in a bar drinking too.
