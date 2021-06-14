Father With 13 Children Shot Dead Inside Bar

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

A FATHER of 13 was shot dead in a New Providence bar on Friday night.

According to police, shortly after 9pm patrons were at a bar located on Martin Street and Blue Hill Road when a gunman entered and opened fire, injuring a man and a woman.

The male victim, identified by family as Lamont Johnson, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured woman was taken to hospital by EMS, however, her condition is not known at this time.

Speaking with The Tribune yesterday, Johnson’s mother Charlotte Newchurch described her son as being kind and loving.

“I went to see him a week before he got killed,” she said. “When I reached around there they said he had just left so I didn’t even see my son or get to talk to him.

“My son was really a loving and kind person and he loved his Mummy to death and he loved his children. He has 13 children. He would do anything to help with his family and when he didn’t have it, I would be there to help with his children. We had a good relationship and that’s why it hurt so much.”

Asked if she was contacted by the police, Ms Newchurch said, yes, but added that she got no information from the officers.

“My son is gone,” she said. “I heard he was gunned down and that’s all I know. I have no idea at all why he was shot. All the police did was give me their sympathy that my son had expired and that was it. All they said was that your son has expired and they gave their condolences and that was it.”

It is unknown whether Johnson, who also goes by the name “Popeye,” knew his assailant.

An investigation is continuing.