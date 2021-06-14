Minnis: I’M Not Doing Enough

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said when it comes to improving the lives of Bahamians through concessions, he isn’t “doing enough”.

He was responding to former Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest’s criticism of his programme to help young professionals build homes in western New Providence.

The former minister of finance said the Access to Affordable Homes Bill would create concessions for one group of people while excluding other people from those benefits. Urging the government to reconsider the initiative, he said he finds the bill “extremely worrisome” and open to a court challenge.

The proposed development in western New Providence would let people between 18 and 45 buy lots for about $45,000 even though the lots will be worth $150,000 when key infrastructure is installed.

Dr Minnis has said the definition of young professionals used in the bill is broad enough to include barbers, plumbers, farmers and many others, not just doctors or lawyers.

“We consider a professional as someone who is accomplished in his or her field, sufficiently independent to sustain a mortgage or financial responsibility for a residential dwelling in a community,” he said when debating the bill in April.

In defending what has become one of his main policy initiatives, Dr Minnis pointed to the concessions offered to inner-city communities throughout New Providence.

“Everyone has their views,” he told reporters on Friday, “but I am focused on ensuring that the young people have all the advantages possible for advancing. There are too many people who want to move in upscale homes, western areas, eastern areas, and they can’t afford it, it’s cost prohibitive.

“So it’s the government’s responsibility to assist whenever possible. Inner city is a perfect example. Inner city was declared tax free. They had utilised in terms of tax concessions about $2.5m. Forty-nine individuals in the inner city were given $122,000 in total in terms of grants by the (Small Business Development Centre). Those 49 individuals were able to employ 142 individuals. In addition to that, they were able to increase revenue to $4.8m and you tell me I shouldn’t do more? I’m not doing enough.”