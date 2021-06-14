Minnis: I’M Not Doing Enough

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said when it comes to improving the lives of Bahamians through concessions, he isn’t “doing enough”.
He was responding to former Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest’s criticism of his programme to help young professionals build homes in western New Providence.
The former minister of finance said the Access to Affordable Homes Bill would create concessions for one group of people while excluding other people from those benefits. Urging the government to reconsider the initiative, he said he finds the bill “extremely worrisome” and open to a court challenge.
The proposed development in western New Providence would let people between 18 and 45 buy lots for about $45,000 even though the lots will be worth $150,000 when key infrastructure is installed.
Dr Minnis has said the definition of young professionals used in the bill is broad enough to include barbers, plumbers, farmers and many others, not just doctors or lawyers.
“We consider a professional as someone who is accomplished in his or her field, sufficiently independent to sustain a mortgage or financial responsibility for a residential dwelling in a community,” he said when debating the bill in April.
In defending what has become one of his main policy initiatives, Dr Minnis pointed to the concessions offered to inner-city communities throughout New Providence.
“Everyone has their views,” he told reporters on Friday, “but I am focused on ensuring that the young people have all the advantages possible for advancing. There are too many people who want to move in upscale homes, western areas, eastern areas, and they can’t afford it, it’s cost prohibitive.
“So it’s the government’s responsibility to assist whenever possible. Inner city is a perfect example. Inner city was declared tax free. They had utilised in terms of tax concessions about $2.5m. Forty-nine individuals in the inner city were given $122,000 in total in terms of grants by the (Small Business Development Centre). Those 49 individuals were able to employ 142 individuals. In addition to that, they were able to increase revenue to $4.8m and you tell me I shouldn’t do more? I’m not doing enough.”
Comments
John 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Minnis is correct. It is very difficult for young professionals to get a start in this country and even much more difficult for the average and less than average young person. Not only do they have to deal with the economic part of it but they must deal with crime and the social part of the situation. Recently young people have started to move to Canada, after Trump closed the doors to that country to certain people. Well several persons who use to work in the hotel industry here are working in the restaurant business in Canada. They lived in the inner city here because even though their job paid well here, other family members were not so fortunate. So in Canada several of them get together and rent houses, no, not apartments, upscale houses, with all the amenities. But they could not do it here because of the scarcity of housing and limited jobs. Even middle income families have a difficult time making ends meet.. surprising to know the number of homes that have disconnected their cable and internet and even have to go from time to time without electricity. and expect the cost of living to climb even more as what is described as 'the worst drought since 1976" hits the western US. Farmers are losing millions of acres of crops and having to scale down herds because of high temperatures and water shortages.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Youve struck the nail on the head. They successfully identified a problem in the country, " land ownership" but they failed abysmally in identifying the criteria for selection. "young" is too narrow and exclusionary. There are more factors that should have been considered. But they dont care about land ownership . Do you know what problem needs the sole narrow criteria of "young"? Voting. Thats all that Minnis cares about. getting young wide eyed people to vote for him everything else could go to crap like it has
TalRussell 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
But? Thee, Mr.Minnis, has mostly ignored the livelihoods of those engaged in the Practice of Esthetics.
His harshest of ordering businesses to be kept shut down is still endangering the financial survival of those Salons whose Estheticians and Cosmetologists with Diplomas to be engaged in the Practice of Brazilain/Bikini Waging...so much so that prospective client, are left deal with their Shrubs that have overgrowth - like a bushy Garden variety wild, yes?
FrustratedBusinessman 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
This FNM administration has probably been the biggest disappointment recorded in recent memory. No one ever expected them to work miracles, God knows that the grave was half dug before they even came into office, but they have run around like chickens with their heads cut off for 4 years with nothing to show for it.
I remember former PM Ingraham warning them at the start of their term not to get cocky because they had such a large caucus....they really should have listened as they are now staring down the barrel of an electoral wipeout. I would not be surprised if the PLP pulls 35 seats of their own when the bell is rung. At the very least, they will demolish the FNM into single digits.
TalRussell 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
It's taken the rest of a vastly growing in the high arithmetic numbers of the 91,409 who voted along with Abacoians and FREEporters to send the *35 to be landside seated as the majority party's House-elected MPs' is fast learning what their two sister Out Islands had come to not expect to be delivered by this majority governing red bunch, painful and frustrating lessons learned, way in advance of the arrival of COVID-19, yes?.
ThisIsOurs 57 minutes ago
Do you know what truly confuses me? Why the FNM has left him there. They cant believe he'll lead them to victory. He's alienated FNM'S independents and moderate PLP'S who voted for a change
